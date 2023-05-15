Bat with rabies found in Woodstock home

A bat found Wednesday in a Woodstock home tested positive for rabies, the McHenry County Department of Health said Monday in a news release.

The family was “immediately contacted” to determine whether they were at risk for exposure and an investigation determined they were and postexposure prophylaxis was recommended for the household, the department said.

Rabies is a fatal disease caused by a virus that attacks the central nervous system and can only be confirmed by laboratory testing. It can be treated through a dose of human rabies immunoglobulin (HRIG) and rabies vaccine over a 14-day period to prevent rabies infection.

Rabies has been found in one other animal in the state this year, a bat in Peoria County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Last year, 61 animals, all bats, across 22 counties tested positive for rabies.

In 2021, a Spring Grove man in his 80s died from rabies after being bitten by a bat while asleep in his home, the Illinois Department of Public Health and Lake County Health Department said at the time. The man was told to receive treatment for rabies, but declined, according to the agencies.

The case was Illinois’ first human rabies case since 1954, according to health officials.

In Illinois, bats are the primary carrier of rabies.

As the weather gets warmer and bats become more active, the best way to avoid rabies is to avoid exposure, the McHenry County Department of Health advised Monday.

A bat that is active by day, found in a place where bats are not usually seen, such as in the home, or is unable to fly, is potentially rabid. Children should also be educated to avoid handling wild animals, the county health department said.

If a bat is found in or around a home, Veterinary Public Health Division Director Maryellen Howell recommended using a shovel or plastic bag to ensure no direct contact with the bat.

If a live bat is found inside, contain it in a room by closing the door and placing a towel along the bottom, according to the health department’s release. If a bat is found in a main living area and a person or pet has been exposed, place an upside-down bucket over the bat if possible.

In both cases, immediately call McHenry County Animal Control at 815-459-6222. To test bats for rabies, it is important the bat be in good condition – for example, with its head intact – and either alive or recently deceased.

McHenry County residents who find a bat in their home and come into contact with it or were in the same room as the animal while sleeping should also contact Animal Control and their physician.

The McHenry County Department of Health recommends the following tips to prevent exposure to rabid bats in and outside of the home:

Make sure doors, windows, and vents have screens that are securely framed and free of holes, chimneys are capped and gaps around utility lines are plugged.

Do not touch, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick, wild animals to health. Call Animal Control for assistance.

“People should take a hands-off approach to all wild animals, especially bats, to reduce their risk of exposure,” Howell said. “Bats are able to fit in small places, so bat-proofing the home and replacing loose screens or screens with holes is an extra line of defense to prevent exposure in the home.”