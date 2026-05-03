Community pulls together for Cary Barbershop owner as she recovers from hospital stay

Not just haircuts happen at a quaint barbershop in downtown Cary.

“Thinking beyond the chair,” owner Hannah Haldeman consistently hosts events to bring the community together.

Haldeman started working at Cary Barbershop, located at 21 Spring St., about three years ago, before taking over as owner last year. She has been running the shop by herself, but that doesn’t stop her from organizing events such as chili cook-offs and chess tournaments.

“I’ve been trying to find ways to provide those connections,” she said.

Now, it’s Haldeman who needs those connections to come to her. Her shop has been closed for about a month, as she recovers from necrotizing fasciitis, a rare and aggressive bacterial infection that can be fatal. Also known as “flesh-eating disease,” this rare infection can quickly develop into a life-threatening emergency, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Her friends started an online fundraiser through GoFundMe to help Haldeman with the steep costs incurred from hospital stays, surgeries, physical therapy and living expenses while she is unable to work. As of Friday, more than 100 donations have poured in, passing $15,000 of the $45,000 goal.

“It just makes my heart smile,” she said. “I have no words to express the gratitude I have.”

What started as a small bump on her right hand on March 26 quickly grew deep in the tissue and down Haldeman’s arm. The pain became so intense that she had to stop working, and she headed to an urgent care center.

Immediately, Haldeman was taken to an emergency room and into the intensive care unit. Doctors recommended hand surgery right away, because it was a race against time before the infection spread throughout her body.

“It was very overwhelming, just because I wasn’t sure what was happening,” she said.

Doctors believe the culprit was strep bacteria, which is a common cause, according to the CDC. In total, Haldeman underwent three surgeries and was transferred to two hospitals within two weeks.

“It spreads beneath the skin, so they have to open you up, and they can’t close you up,” Haldeman’s friend Michelle Lieb said.

Recovering has been painful, both physically and emotionally. Haldeman said she relied on her faith, family and friends while she heals and regains strength in her right hand. Haldeman hopes to return to work sometime next month, depending on her recovery.

“The good news is that Hannah is left-handed, and this is all in her right arm,” Lieb said.

Haldeman is no stranger to giving back to the community. She has gone on multiple international mission trips and volunteers at the weekly Willow Creek Resource Days in Crystal Lake to provide haircuts for people experiencing homelessness.

The Resource Days will take a hiatus during the summer after May 22 to evaluate ways to revamp the program.

Although fighting the infection has been quite an unexpected bump in the road, Haldeman said she fully intends on hosting more community events at the Cary Barbershop this year. A summer barbecue and a cookie exchange for the holidays are on her wish list.

It’s making a difference in small ways daily within the community that leaves a big impact and brings her the most value.

“I think there’s a lot of good in the world,” Haldeman said. “I think it’s just being able to find that. That’s what I try to look for through businesses, through people, community and service.”

More information about the GoFundMe can be found at gofundme.com/f/help-hannah-heal-from-necrotizing-fasciitis.