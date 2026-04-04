Check out the spring programs at Yorkville Public Library

Threads & More

First Tuesday of each month at 10:15 am

Do you crochet, knit, needlepoint, sew, or quilt?

If so, get together with fellow “threaders” for a creativity blast! Come work on your unfinished projects, show off finished projects, and check out what other people are doing.

“Threads & More” group is an informal, friendly group that welcomes all interests and abilities. The group meets on the first Tuesday of each month. This program is for adults 18 and older. No registration is required. Come see what this is all about.

Meditation and mindful movement

Tuesdays at 1 p.m.

Join Cristen Grajeda from Balanced Bluebird Healing for this simple and gentle session to relax, release tension, and support self-healing.

Dungeons & Dragons group

Tuesdays at 4 p.m.

Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are every Tuesday evening for 18 and older.

Books and cooks book club

First Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.

A book club for readers who love to eat... or is it for eaters who love to read?

Has a great book ever inspired you to try a new restaurant?

Have you ever tried to recreate a recipe described in a story?

Did you fall into a trance during the Eat portion of Eat, Pray, Love, and forget to finish the book?

This might be the book club for you! In this brand new book club, we will read some great books and bring in recipes and treats to share that were inspired by the reading we did that month.

English Language Learners classes

Mondays-Saturdays

Free conversation-based classes to help people who are new to the community learn English.

Magic: The Gathering Club

Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

Magic the Gathering is a tabletop card game with over 50 million players worldwide. One of the most popular games on the planet, you can now gather at the Yorkville Public Library to play Commander format games of Magic: The Gathering with like-minded friends and gamers. This group is open to experienced players or those brand-new to the game. Bring your own deck to participate in the games. The program is open to adults and high school students ages 14 and older.

Chair yoga

Thursdays at 10:15 a.m.

Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance, and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Roaming readers walking club

1st and 3rd Friday of Each Month

Meet at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville, for a walk and to talk about books! Park and meet in the first lot (closest to Fox Road) and walk from there. Registration required. Weather permitting.

Dabblers: Adult painting class for beginners

Second Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Learn to paint with Carolyn Kyle. Learn the basics of painting - each month focusing on different techniques, mediums, or styles. From basic brush strokes to matting and framing your masterpieces, come check it out and dabble a bit with Carolyn.

Lunch bunch book club

Second Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m.

The Lunch Bunch is one of our longest-running and most engaging book clubs. Past books have included mysteries, historical fiction, biographies and memoirs, romance, and best-sellers. Bring your lunch and join the Lunch Bunchers for a lively discussion about great books. Meetings are on the second Wednesday of every month at noon in the library’s board room.

Healthy cooking with Jess

Third Monday of each month at 11:30 a.m.

A monthly series on nutrition and wellness after retirement and beyond. Learn to care for yourself in your newfound time. Attendees will talk about nutritionally dense foods, what foods can help you feel your best, food energetics, and how to add joyful movement to your everyday life. Certified Holistic Health Coach, Jess Stewart, will demonstrate how easy and simple cooking healthy can be.

Men’s book club

Third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.

The Men’s Book Club meets on the 3rd Thursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome.

Psychological thriller book club

Third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m.

Join us for a brand new book club focused on Psychological Thrillers, Mysteries, and Suspenseful Stories. The club will meet the third Wednesday of each month to discuss a different book.

Tech help for seniors

Third Thursday of each month at 9 a.m.

Local tech expert Steve Goodwin would like to help you with your computer, tablet, and smart phone issues. He will help patrons one at a time for sessions of 15 minutes each to assist with whatever problems you’re having with your devices or teach you to use your technology better.

Patrons will be helped on a first come-first served basis. If you have problems that take a longer time to resolve, Goodwin offers his professional services outside of the library.

Computer classes for seniors

Friday, April 17th at 10 a.m.

Struggling with using your computer? Worried that clicking the wrong thing will cause a problem? Frustrated that the laptop won’t do what you want it to do? Hoping to better understand the latest tech?

Local tech expert Steve Goodwin will be teaching a series of computer classes for seniors. Designed to help you feel safe and comfortable with new tech, Steve’s classes will delve into safety, security, and using common programs.

Monday Movie Madness

Last Monday of each month at 1 p.m.

Enjoy a free afternoon movie with your friends on the last Monday of each month. To see a complete list of upcoming movie selections, check out the library website’s social programming page.

Horror book club

Fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

Fans of the spooky, the scary, the creepy, and the eerie should join us for our brand new Horror Book Club. We will meet on the fourth Monday of each month to discuss a new book each month.

Maker Tuesdays

Fourth Tuesday of each month at 10 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Crafters, artists, and makers - join us on the fourth Tuesday of each month for an exciting new maker program.

Adult creative writing group

Fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.

Whether you are looking to write the next great thriller, your biography, a short story, or even develop your professional writing skills, this program may be for you. This group is for all people who are passionate about words. It intends to create a positive, encouraging, honest, and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each person to achieve excellence in writing. Meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of the Month.

Art for everyone

Fourth Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m.

Art for Everyone is an accessible painting class designed for adults and teens with physical or cognitive differences. Our instructors want to collaborate to create art in an accepting, modification-friendly space.

Puzzle and board Game swap

Whenever the library is open

Do you have puzzles, board games, dice games, or card games you’re done with?

Are they taking over your basement?

Are you craving a new one?

Stop by the Yorkville Public Library and swap a few of your gently used puzzles for some of ours.