Algonquin-Lake in the Hills chamber announces new executive director

The Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce announces Kaleb Price as its new executive director on April 30, 2026. (Photo provided by Greg Urban)

A new executive director of the Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce has been announced, as the current director plans to move out of state.

The organization, aimed at promoting local businesses since 1952, announced in a news release that Kaleb Price will take over the leading role.

Previously, Price served on the Chamber’s board of directors and helped grow the ambassador program.

“His leadership experience, community-minded approach, and familiarity with the organization position him well to build on the chamber’s strong momentum,” Chamber officials said in the release.

Current Executive Director Greg Urban is stepping away from the position amid plans to “relocate out of the state for family reasons,” according to the release. Urban will remain in the position for a month to assist Price in the transition.

“I have enjoyed the last three years tremendously and am very proud of what we have built together,” Urban said in the release. “I know Kaleb will be able to take the processes, relationships and community-building we have achieved and continue moving the Chamber forward. Kaleb and Linda [Monteleone] will be able to serve our business community with the same level of care and compassion that our members deserve.”

According to the Chamber website, Price works as a community engagement specialist for the fiber internet company i3 Broadband. He also has experience with the Chamber through ambassadorship, program development and supporting events and partnership initiatives.

“His work has included supporting membership growth, helping lead community-based programs, and contributing to events that raise the visibility of local businesses and strengthen regional collaboration,” officials said in the release.