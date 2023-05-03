Mystery Diner in Pingree Grove: Maple & Hash offers tasty, fresh start or midday break to any day

I was looking for a new, tasty place with a fresh atmosphere to go for breakfast one recent Sunday, and a friend suggested Maple & Hash in Pingree Grove. I am sure glad she did.

When you first walk in, you are greeted by a friendly staff, warm farmhouse style lighting and decor, accompanied by the aromas of cinnamon, syrup and bacon.

Can you go wrong with that?

Our server Shelby had a great smile and energy. She was attentive and patient, and kept up with the busy Sunday rush.

The menu has an appealing selection of hearty omelettes ($13-$16), skillets ($14-$16), breakfast sandwiches, burritos, sliders, quesadillas ($14) and specialty pancakes, crepes, French toast and waffles ($11.50-$14), as well as flights of mimosas and other specialty adult beverages.

I ordered a fluffy B.Y.O.O., a Build Your Own Omelette ($13), featuring diced tomatoes, spinach and American cheese, with a side of crispy potatoes. The first two ingredients are included in the base price of the omelette, and extra ingredients are available for $1 each.

The B.Y.O.O. – Build Your Own Omelette – provides a choice of two ingredients with a side of potatoes. More ingredients can be added, and the dish comes with a choice of toast, English muffin, biscuit or an upgrade of a specialty pancake.

The omelette comes with a side of toast, English muffin or biscuit. For an added $3, you could upgrade to one of their specialty pancakes, which I did. Duh.

I ordered a side of one Churro Pancake dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar, topped with warm whipped butter and vanilla anglaise.

The omelette was fluffy, filling and big enough to take home as leftovers, and the Churro Pancake had just the right amount of sweetness.

S'mores Pancakes tempt with chocolate chips, toasted marshmallows and graham cracker cookies, drizzled with chocolate sauce. (Mystery Diner)

My choices were the perfect balance of savory and sweet.

My friend selected a Denver skillet ($15) that comes with ham, but she ordered it without. It was loaded with cheddar and Jack cheese, two eggs, bell pepper and onion. She also opted to bump up her side choice, and ordered the specialty S’Mores Pancake, topped off with crispy graham cracker cookies, chocolate chips and toasted marshmallows, then drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Maple & Hash is a destination for breakfast and lunch in Pingree Grove. Another location is in West Dundee.

She said, “It was delicious,” and more than enough food to start off her Sunday.

The menu also offers a Chicken Bowl ($14), homemade chicken salad served with watermelon, cantaloupe and melon, as well as a Power Bowl ($13) that includes layers of vanilla yogurt, with crunchy homemade granola, fresh strawberries, sliced bananas and blueberries.

The lunch menu presents a wide variety of sandwiches and wraps ($14-$17), burgers ($13-$15) and specialty salads ($16).

On our way out, we stopped over at the cafe and pastry bar and picked up some sweet pastries to go.

We were all set for a productive Sunday.

• The Mystery Diner is an employee at the Northwest Herald. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

Seeking reader suggestions: We welcome readers to share their recommendations of places they would like the Mystery Diner to visit. Email ideas to tips@nwherald.com.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: Maple & Hash

• WHERE: 2401 Route 20, Suite 110, Pingree Grove

• PHONE: 847-592-8700

• INFORMATION: mapleandhash.com