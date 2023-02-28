Crash in Crystal Lake sends 1 to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A woman sustained life-threatening injuries during a crash Monday evening at Route 176 and Haligus Road in Crystal Lake, police said.

The Crystal Lake police and fire rescue departments responded at 8:12 p.m. Monday to the intersection where they found a black Ford Explorer that had been northbound on Haligus Road was struck by a white Nissan Rogue traveling west on Route 176, according to a news release.

The adult female driver of the Nissan was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries while the adult male driver of the Ford was transported with minor injuries, according to the release.

A portion of Route 176 was shut down for about three hours while emergency crews worked the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Crystal Lake Accident Investigation Team. The police department asks anyone with information about the crash to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620 or a send an anonymous tip to the Crystal Lake Police Department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (TIP411).