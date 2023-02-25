Crystal Lake police announce accreditation public comment portal

Public comments on the Crystal Lake Police Department can now be submitted at any time, not just once every four years during the department’s reaccreditation process, the department said.

The Crystal Lake Police Department is a nationally accredited law enforcement agency through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc.

A portion of this accreditation includes the opportunity for individuals to submit comments, commendations and other information regarding the quality of service or other information related to the accreditation process.

This was previously done every four years but is now available on a continual basis on the department’s website.

The portal can be found at crystallake.org/your-government/departments/police/accreditation-and-police-policies.