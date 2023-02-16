Crystal Lake warns of gas leak after car hits house; road reopened

Route 14 reopened about 5 p.m. Thursday at Lucas Road near McHenry County College following a crash and gas leak, the city of Crystal Lake said in a Nixle advisory.

Photos from the scene of a crash in the 8600 block of Route 14 show a car hit a house.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it was “currently handling multiple crashes and cars in the ditch due to the winter weather.”

It advised people “to stay off the roads and drive only if necessary. If you must drive, please do so slowly and with caution. The plows are working to get roads cleared but the snow is continuing to fall heavily.”