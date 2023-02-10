Crystal Lake crash leaves motorcyclist with ‘life-threatening injuries,’ police say

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries” following a crash Thursday evening at Route 14 and Coventry Lane, Crystal Lake police said.

The Crystal Lake police and fire/rescue departments responded at 5:55 p.m. Thursday to the crash where they found that a motorcycle, headed east, struck a sports utility vehicle, stopped in eastbound traffic, police said, citing a preliminary investigation.

A portion of Route 14 was shut down for about two hours while emergency crews worked the scene.

This event remains under investigation by the Crystal Lake Accident Investigation Team.

The department asks anyone who may have information to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620. Anonymous tips can be texted by sending the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (TIP411).