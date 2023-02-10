February 10, 2023
Shaw Local
Crystal Lake crash leaves motorcyclist with ‘life-threatening injuries,’ police say

Crystal Lake police ask anyone with information about crash to contact them

By Shaw Local News Network
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries” following a crash Thursday evening at Route 14 and Coventry Lane, Crystal Lake police said.

The Crystal Lake police and fire/rescue departments responded at 5:55 p.m. Thursday to the crash where they found that a motorcycle, headed east, struck a sports utility vehicle, stopped in eastbound traffic, police said, citing a preliminary investigation.

A portion of Route 14 was shut down for about two hours while emergency crews worked the scene.

This event remains under investigation by the Crystal Lake Accident Investigation Team.

The department asks anyone who may have information to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620. Anonymous tips can be texted by sending the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (TIP411).

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night, Feb. 9, 2023, in Crystal Lake. The crash took place near the intersection of Route 14 and Coventry Lane.

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night, Feb. 9, 2023, in Crystal Lake. The crash took place near the intersection of Route 14 and Coventry Lane. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)