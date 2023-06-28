How to stay safe during unhealthy air quality

Pay attention to air quality reports. Patti Holmberg, charge nurse at the Morris Hospital pulmonary rehabilitation, said.

Holmberg said “it’s very important to heed the warnings” because unhealthy air quality may affect anyone with respiratory or cardiac illness, young children and older adults.

“And we want to keep everyone safe,” Holmberg said.

Who’s at highest risk from poor air quality?

Dr. Kalisha Hill, regional chief medical officer for Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet and Ascension Saint Mary – Kankakee, said people with heart disease may already have less oxygen in their bodies, which is necessary to pump blood to the rest of the body. So when breathing is compromised, organs receive less oxygen.

“That can make heart symptoms worse,” Hill said.

Dr. Kristopher McDonough, co-director of the Midwest Institute for Lung at Silver Cross in New Lenox, said people with underlying obstructive lung disease are at immediate risk with acute exposure of poor air quality. For instance, people with asthma and COPD may experience worsening or exacerbation of their symptoms, although not necessarily at the same degree, McDonough said.

Dr. Kristopher McDonough, co-director of the Midwest Institute for Lung at Silver Cross in New Lenox. (Photo provided)

“People with very severe uncontrolled disease at baseline, particularly individuals dependent on oral steroids or people who are regularly hospitalized – that’s group we really worry about with this,” McDonough said. “People with uncontrolled asthma, the very young with asthma and older adults with COPD should really be cautious right now.”

People whose obstructive lung disease is very well-controlled might experience only mild exacerbations, McDonough said. Perhaps they need to use their rescue inhaler two or three days a day instead of once, he said.

Those people have a small “but very tangible” risk for severe exacerbations, McDonough said.

“We’re seeing a few of those in our practice,” McDonough said. “They’re saying, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t breathe in that.”

Is it safe to go outside when air quality is poor?

If people do need to go outside, early in the day is preferable when triggers might be lower, McDonough said. People at high risk might also wear a K95 mask, which can help block some of those particles, he said.

Hill said the tiny particles traveling south from the wildfires in Canada to may include any material lingering in the air, from burning wood to metal from cars. The actual smoke is actually just a small part of the “burning material,” Hill said.

Dr. Kalisha Hill, regional chief medical officer for Ascension Saint Joseph - Joliet and Ascension Saint Mary - Kankakee (Photo provided by Ascension Illinois)

So when to mask up?

Hill said people of average risk may drive to the store, park, and walk across the parking lot and into the store without a mask. But if they’re bicycling to the store, they should wear a K95 mask, she said.

Holmberg said people riding in cars should also keep their car windows closed and the air conditioner on

“And keep the air vent in your car – that little circular button drawing outside air in – do not turn that on,” Holmberg said.

Patti Holmberg, is the charge nurse at Morris Hospital Pulmonary Rehabilitation program. (Photo courtesy of Morris Hospital)

In all cases, McDonough suggested people pay attention to their breathing. People should seek medical attention if they need their rescue inhaler more than three to four times a day, if they experience shortness of breath that doesn’t resolve with rest or if shortness of breath persists for 15 minutes or more, he said.

Hill said any air quality measurement over 201 is bad for everyone. People who must work outside, especially if they have lung pr heart disease, should wear a K95 mask, Hill said.

But people who work inside near an outside door, such as cashiers, should also consider wearing a K95 masks, especially if they have lung or heart disease, she said. People of average risk should carry a mask and be mindful of how they feel.

“I think the pandemic conditioned us to wear a mask, if necessary,” Hill said.

Because the air quality is currently so unhealthy, eating inside restaurants instead of patios and planning indoor activities with family and friends are good ideas, Hill said.

McDonough said even people without obstructive lung disease should consider moving their exercise routine indoors.

“On a day like today, that is very reasonable,” McDonough said on Wednesday.

Poor air quality may harm pets, too

Paws Chicago, a no-kill shelter, suggested people keep pets inside as much as possible, with the windows shut and fans circulating air. Dogs should go outside only for “brief bathroom breaks,” Paws Chicago said.

Owners should watch for signs of lethargy or lack of energy, diminished appetite, coughing, wheezing, diarrhea, vomiting and/or increased panting or persistent panting after normal activity, Paws Chicago said.