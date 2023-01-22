What you should know about the new Omicron variant?

Elsa Enviquez, age 6 from Lockport, rolls up her sleeve for her first COVID-19 vaccine shot at Fairmont Junior High School in Lockport. Wednesday, Nov.17, 2021 in Lockport. In December 2022, the Centers for Disease Control expanded the use of updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to include children ages 6 months through 5 years. Health care experts encourage people to receive the updated vaccine since the new Omicron variant is five times more contagious than the original strain of COVID. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)