When will air quality improve in Northern Illinois?

An air quality alert is in effect until midnight tonight for Will County, the south suburbs and Northern Illinois, Rick Castro a meteorologist for the National Weather Service Chicago.

But that doesn’t mean the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency won’t extend it, he said.

”It’s possible things will improve tomorrow. Obviously, that’s the hope as well.” — Rick Castro, National Weather Service

Much of the area is currently in the unhealthy to very unhealthy range, Castro said. When that air quality might improve depends on how quickly smoke from Canadian wildfires will leave the area, Castro said.

”The conditions are pretty stagnant right now,” Castro said. “The air is not moving, just sloshing it around.”

Castro said visibility at Chicago O’Hare International Airport is just 1 mile, which is really low.

“This is unchartered waters for us in terms of this dense smoke,” Castro said. “It all depends on this plays out.”

[ Canadian wildfires continue to wreak havoc on northern Illinois’ air quality ]

Castro said parts of Northern Illinois may see some rain later on Wednesday and thunderstorms on Thursday.

But that doesn’t guarantee the smoke will wash away, he said.

”It’s possible things will improve tomorrow,” Castro said. “Obviously, that’s the hope as well.”

An improvement doesn’t necessarily mean great air quality, Castro said. But air quality may improve from unhealthy for everyone to unhealthy for sensitive groups, he said.

But it’s up to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to determine the air quality, Castro said.

AirNow said sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease as well as “older adults, children and teenagers, minority populations, and outdoor workers.”

While air quality remains very unhealthy, people in sensitive groups should avoid outdoor physical activity., according to AirNow. Everyone else should avoid strenuous outdoor activity and take frequent breaks AirNow said. All people should consider staying inside as much as possible, AirNow said.

To monitor the air quality in your area, visit airnow.gov.