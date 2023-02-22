Ice forecasted for northern Illinois with ice storm warning in effect for McHenry County

Northern Illinois is forecasted to see significant icing Wednesday with McHenry, Winnebago and Boone counties under an ice storm warning that advises residents there not to travel.

The ice storm warning, which is in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for the towns of Crystal Lake, Algonquin, McHenry, Woodstock, Rockford and Belvidere, advises of winds gusts as high as 35 mph and total ice and sleet accumulation up to half inch.

The ice accumulations may also cause slick roads, with bridges and overpasses most susceptible. — National Weather Service

The ice is likely to cause power outages and tree damage and hazardous conditions may impact the morning commute and likely will impact the evening commute, the National Weather Service said in the warning.

“Travel is strongly discouraged,” the weather agency said, recommending that if people must travel, they take an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.

Across greater northern Illinois – including Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford and parts of Cook and Will counties – have a significant risk for ice accumulation with limited risks for sleet and thunderstorms.

“Ice accumulations are likely today (Wednesday) and tonight north of I-88 and especially along and north of I-90 where tree damage and power outages are possible,” the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook. “The ice accumulations may also cause slick roads, with bridges and overpasses most susceptible. Accumulating sleet may also occur and contribute to travel impacts near the Wisconsin state line.”

The agency also warned that periods of heavy rainfall, particularly Wednesday afternoon, may cause localized flooding. If strong thunderstorms occur south of Route 24 Wednesday afternoon, there will be a threat for localized damaging wind gusts, according to the outlook.

Strong winds with gusts up to 45 mph are likely on Thursday as well, according to the outlook.