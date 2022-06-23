Watch live: Kinzinger leads Jan. 6 committee hearing

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger will lead the next Jan. 6 House committee hearing and questioning focusing on the Justice Department moves of former president Donald Trump.

The hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday is the fifth from the panel and it will present Trump’s attempts to influence the Justice Department to help him overturn the election, said committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi.

Kinzinger, R-Channahon, is one of two Republicans on the Jan. 6 panel, joining Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming. The committee scheduled seven hearings to make the connection between Trump’s voter fraud conspiracy claims and the Capitol riot.

You can watch the hearing in its entirety here.

Kinzinger has not led any of the committee hearings or questioning to this point. Former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen; former acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue; and former assistant attorney general Steven Engel are expected to testify Thursday.

This hearing was originally scheduled for last week, but it was postponed to “space out hearings,” Kinzinger said.