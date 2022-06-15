June 15, 2022
Kinzinger Jan. 6 committee hearing postponed talking about Justice Department moves

Congressman will have to wait a week to present findings

By Derek Barichello
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., gives her opening remarks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., listens at right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger will have to wait at least a week to lead a Jan. 6 committee hearing.

Kinzinger, R-Channahon, was set to lead Wednesday’s hearing specifically talking about the Justice Department moves of former president Donald Trump, but it was rescheduled to next week to space out hearings, he said.

The congressman said on Twitter the move was made for “nothing else.”

“I look forward to leading this hearing and presenting our findings to the American people,” Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger is one of two Republicans on the Jan. 6 panel, joining Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming. The committee still plans to conduct its scheduled hearing Thursday, June 16.

The committee scheduled seven hearings throughout June to make the connection between former President Donald Trump’s voter fraud conspiracy claims and the Capitol riot. It is not known the exact time and date of Wednesday’s rescheduled hearing.

Kinzinger has said the committee’s findings will set the tone for how the next generation talks about Jan. 6, learns about it and remembers it.

The next session of the Jan. 6 committee is noon Thursday, June 16. Watch live on the committee’s YouTube page https://january6th.house.gov/news/watch-live