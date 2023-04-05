Wickens leads Riddle by three votes in Plano Ward 3 race

By a margin of just three votes, Katherine Lee Wickens was leading Keith Riddle in the race for an aldermanic seat in the city of Plano’s Ward 3 in balloting Tuesday.

Final, unofficial vote totals released by the Kendall County Clerk’s Office late Tuesday evening showed Wickens with 67 votes to 64 for Riddle.

Ward 3 encompasses the area south of Route 34 and east of Big Rock Creek.

Wickens, 71, is retired as a senior adult probation officer in Kane County after 30 years of service, while Riddle is the owner of Procool LLC and The Venue at Procool Inc., in Plano.

