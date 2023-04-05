Roach, Kalantzis, Morelos lead Plainfield School District 202 board race

The leading candidates for the three contested seats on the Plainfield School District 202 board were Heather Roach, Margarita Morelos and Elias Kalantzis as of about 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Four candidates ran for three open spots on the Plainfield School District 202 board. Those spots were for four-year terms.

Those candidates include Margarita Morelos, Savena Joiner, Heather Roach and Elias Kalantzis.

As of about 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the leading candidates were Roach with 4,520 votes, Morelos with 4,132 votes and Kalantzis with 3,858 votes, according to vote totals from the Will County and Kendall County clerk’s offices.

Morelos said a main reason for running is because her four children attend District 202 schools. For five years, Morelos has helped implement workshops to educate and support students as part of her involvement with the District 202′s parent committee for the dual language program, she said.

Joiner, who’s lived in the District 202 community for more than 15 years with her daughter attending District 202 schools, said she ran for office because she wants a more diverse workforce in light of increased diversity in the student population.