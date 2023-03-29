2 Plainfield D. 202 school board candidates share reasons for running for office

Two of the four candidates running for positions on the Plainfield 202 board of education give very different reasons why they’d like a seat.

Savena Joiner wants a diverse workforce at District 202. Margarita Morelos wants more supports for parents and students.

Election Day is April 4.

Savena Joiner

Candidate for Plainfield District 202 Board Savena Joiner answers a question at a moderated forum for the candidates at the District 202 office on March 16, in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Joiner, who’s lived in the District 202 community for more than 15 years with her daughter attending District 202 schools, wants a more diverse workforce in light of increased diversity in the student population.

“I feel that I can be a voice for communities that are not greatly represented in upper level decision making roles in the district,” Joiner said and later added, “It is important to recruit and retain teachers that represent and are a reflection of the various communities represented in our student body.”

Joiner said teachers shouldn’t be hired “solely due to race” but on the basis of their “credentials, professionalism and values that would be conducive to being a quality teacher” and that a diverse staff benefits all students, not just students of color.

Joiner, a learning behavior specialist at Scott Elementary School in Naperville, said she has a “keen awareness of the challenges teachers are facing post COVID” and for board members to understand how their decisions affects students and teachers.

Margarita Morelos

Candidate for Plainfield District 202 Board Margarita Morelos answers a question at a moderated forum for the candidates at the District 202 office on Thursday, March 16, in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Morelos said a main reason for running is because her four children attend District 202 schools. For five years, Morelos has helped implement workshops to educate and support students as part of her involvement with the District 202′s parent committee for the dual language program, she said.

She also provides emotional support to parents in active cases as a certified volunteer for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, she said.

Morelos said she’s like to use these past experiences to benefit District 202 students.

“I would like to work together with our district to provide the same opportunities to each student and bring available programs and resources of support to make sure all of our students reach their best potential,” Morelos said. “I believe one of our priorities is to make sure we provide the best support at all levels; emotional and curriculum.”

The other two candidates for the District 202 board of education are Elias Kalantzis and Heather Roach. They did not respond to emails from The Herald-News.