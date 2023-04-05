Funkhouser, Corneils apparent winners in Yorkville City Council races

YORKVILLE -- Alderman Chris Funkhouser appears to have been reelected to his Ward 3 seat on the Yorkville City Council while Rusty Corneils has gained a place on the council from Ward 4, unofficial election vote totals show.

With all four precincts reporting in Tuesday’s balloting, Funkhouser seems to have withstood a challenge from Malanda Griffin in the city’s Ward 3.

Totals show Funkhouser with 265 ballots, or 63% of the vote, to 153 ballots for Griffin.

Meanwhile, Corneils was leading fellow newcomer Maryalice Lundquist in Ward 4. Corneils was up with 295 ballots, or 55% of the vote, to 239 for Lunquist with all four precincts counted.

The two Ward 4 candidates were seeking to replace Jason Peterson, who resigned from the council early after his election last November to the Kendall County Board.