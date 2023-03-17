Here are all the candidate questionnaires for Woodstock races

Woodstock City Council, three seats up this year:
- Darrin Flynn: Has not submitted one.
- Thomas West
- Bryson Calvin
- Mark Indyke
- Melissa McMahon
- Wendy Barker: Has not submitted one.
- Joe Starzynski
- Natalie Ziemba: Has not submitted one.
- Holly Adkins: Has not submitted one.
- Crystal Squires: Has not submitted one.
Woodstock School District 200, three four-year terms
- Jerry Theodore Miceli
- John Headley
- Michelle Bidwell
- Gina M. Willard
McHenry County College, two six-year terms
- Kirk Donald: Has not submitted one.
- Suzanne Hoban
- Alyssa Kueffner
McHenry County College, one two-year term
- Mark Daniel: Has not submitted one.
- Tess Reinhard
Rural Woodstock Public Library District, one two-year term
- Cathy Christensen
Rural Woodstock Public Library District, two seats
- Jessica Beverly
- M. David Jennings
Woodstock Fire-Rescue District, two seats
- Kim M. Mueller
- Frederick Spitzer
McHenry County Regional Board of School Trustees, two two-year terms
- Timothy Sebastian
- Tonya J. Franklin (Write-in)
McHenry County Regional Board of School Trustees, two six-year terms
- William Stanton (Write-in)
- Adria Tyndall (Write-in)
McHenry County Regional Board of School Trustees, two four-year terms
- Brian D. Meyers
- Jacquice Smith (Write-in)
The Northwest Herald is still accepting candidate questionnaires and is posting them once candidates submit them. If you are a candidate who has not received a questionnaire, please email your preferred contact information to tips@nwherald.com.