John Headley, Woodstock School District 200 Board of Education election questionnaire

Full Name: John Headley

What office are you seeking? Board of Education District 200

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 64

Occupation and Employer: Retired

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Board of Education for District 200

City: Woodstock

Education: BA in Political Science

MA in Curriculum and Instruction

Community involvement: Member of the Environmental Defenders

Volunteer for Young at Heart, a foster and adoption center for older dogs.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married

I have three children.

Why are you running for office?

I’ve spent 37 years in education and I have been a valuable resource for district 200. I truly enjoyed my teaching career as well as the four years I’ve spent on the board. With my vast experience in curriculum and instruction I would like to continue giving back to the district and the community.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

The 37 years I’ve had as a teacher and as a board member in district 200 make me well qualified. I know the contract very well, both as a teacher and as a board member. I know the curriculum well as an instructional leader for the district for almost 20 years. I have made and will continue to make informed decisions for our district.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

No.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

There is a process in place for making changes to the curriculum and it works quite well. The public can access it whenever they want. Our curriculum leaders and our staff are best suited for guiding curricular matters.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

That is a difficult question to answer. My perception and experience is that LQBTQ students are treated fairly. However, this question would be best answered by counselors and the students themselves.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

I know that diversity, equity and inclusion will always be an ongoing concern. As society continues to change, educational leaders will have to continue examining and making changes as needed. Our district has a committee that examines this topic on annual basis. I support the committee findings and I believe that all students need to be heard and given equal opportunity in our schools.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

I believe we are addressing concerns of DEI. We have had in-services for staff, and we have a plan in place at each of our schools. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t continue to assess DEI but we are working to improve in this area.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

They are paid adequately in our district. The ongoing stressors in education continue to make this profession one of the most difficult to go into. We have a shortage of teachers across the nation and salaries will always be a concern. Considering what teachers are paid I believe they warrant their retirement benefits.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

Not at this time.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

Our superintendent is paid appropriately. This position is difficult to manage similar to a CEO of a company. I wonder how many corporate CEO’s make less than our superintendent.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

No

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

Yes I support our superintendent. He is the most dedicated person in our district. He cares about creating a positive environment for our students. He believes in our staff and is very supportive of them. He follows through on issues brought up at board meetings with board members or members of the community.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

Yes. This can help reduce issues such as sexual harassment and sexual assault. It’s important to provide a safe environment for students to learn about topics within sex education.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Considering the magnitude of the situation, I believe it was handled well locally. It was a stressful time for everyone and considering how little we knew about the Corona virus I agree with how it was addressed.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I’m not sure this is a relevant question.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

Funding for education shouldn’t be such a burden on homeowners. At the state level there should be revisions to the funding process. Considering the amount of needed to run a district and the current system for funding education, yes voters are taxed appropriately.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

No I don’t support raising taxes in the district.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

When we look at the budget lowering cost to the taxpayers is important. Currently, I am working on trying to lower energy costs within our district. I wouldn’t support cutting programs for our students.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Of coarse I will. If we don’t have faith in our system of government and the electoral process we’re in trouble.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I support everyone having an opportunity to see what’s going on in the process.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes