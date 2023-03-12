Michelle Bidwell, Woodstock School District 200 BOE election questionnaire

Full Name: Michelle Bidwell

What office are you seeking? School Board Member for WCUSD200

What is your political party? Not Applicable

What is your current age? 41

Occupation and Employer: Licensed Clinical Psychologist

What offices, if any, have you previously held? WCUSD 200 School Board Member

City: Woodstock

Education: August 2008 - Psy.D., Clinical Psychology, Nova Southeastern University, Fort Lauderdale, FL, APA Accredited Program

August 2005 - M.S., Clinical Psychology, Nova Southeastern University, Fort Lauderdale, FL, APA Accredited Program

May 2003 - B.A. (Cum Laude) Major: Psychology, University of Central Florida, Orlando, FL

Community involvement: At this point in time, all of my volunteerism is centered on my role and commitment to the WCUSD 200 school board. Serving the students, staff and Woodstock community is a great honor.

Marital status/Immediate family: I am happily married for 17 years this June, and I have two wonderful children ages 5 and 9.

Why are you running for office?

First, and foremost, I love WCUSD200. I truly believe that our staff and students are incredible. I feel privileged to be a part of this amazing community. As a mother, I am always looking for tangible ways to contribute to my children’s worlds. As a Clinical Psychologist, I am always looking for ways to support and advocate for the mental health of my community. Being a part of the WCUSD200 Board of Education allows me to do both, which is why I have filed for re-election. Serving our community and our children has been such an honor.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

There are a number of qualifications that I bring with me to the office of school board member. First, I am honored to come to this election with over 4 years of experience being on this school board.

Secondly, I am a Licensed Clinical Psychologist. I love my work immensely, and I am able to bring a unique perspective to the school board that incorporates the social and emotional wellness of our students, staff and community with each decision we make. Over the years, I have partnered with and worked inside of different schools and districts. This experience allows me to bridge my expertise as a psychologist and my role as a school board member in a meaningful way.

Lastly, and most importantly, I am a mom of two children in WCUSD 200. I work to be involved in their educations and their schools, allowing me to see how decisions made at the higher level impact the day-to-day lives of our staff and students. It is so important to listen to our children and to listen to our staff when making any decisions that impact them.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

I attended the IASB/IASA/IASBO Joint Annual Conference in 2019.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

Not at this time. Our district is always working on evaluating curriculum and raising the bar for our student’s education. We need to continue to evaluate the needs of our students post-pandemic as our district chooses curriculum for the future.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

I believe that our district works diligently to be fair and inclusive to all of our students, but this an area that it is necessary to continue to grow in. This is not an area where you ever reach a finish line. It is important to make sure that our district is listening to our LGBTQ students (and parents of those students) so that we continue to identify ways that they face challenges within the school district and on a day-to-day basis. I believe that our district has a growth mindset and is always looking for ways to improve in its actions and policy, and I am committed to advocating for the voice of our LGBTQ students.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

As mentioned in a previous response, our district has a growth mindset. As such, our district has been involved in a monthly meeting with other educators specifically focused on diversity, equity and inclusion since Fall of 2022. I am pleased with our district’s willingness to embrace feedback and incorporate change in their policies.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

This is an area that our district will always be able to grow and improve upon. Diversity, equity and inclusion is not something that is improved or changed in one policy. I believe that this is something that not only needs to be evaluated and changed through policy, but it something that every WCUSD 200 staff member should be thinking about on a day-to-day basis during each student interaction. Understanding of implicit bias is an important part of improving DEI in our schools. Training for our staff to help understand this concept and how it may impact our interactions with students is key. DEI changes mean that our district needs to continue to prioritize and create a culture that supports diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

I have had the privilege the last 4 years to hear how highly regarded our teachers are in our district. Our district and board works very hard to pay our teachers in a way that shows how respected and important they are, while staying within the district’s budget. While I believe that our district does everything we can to adequately pay our teachers, overall, I believe that the teaching profession in our country is underpaid for their tireless work.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

Not at this time.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

I believe that our district fairly compensates for this position and pay is reasonable within the budget.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

Not at this time.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

I do support our current superintendent. I have worked with Dr. Moan for a little over 4 years. We, as a board, have navigated unprecedented times with him. After my work with him over the last 4 years, I believe that he truly has the best interest of our children and their education at heart.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

At this time our district has not elected to require comprehensive sexual health education, thus not implementing these standards. More review of our curriculum and standards currently in our district is needed before a decision on this can be made. And as always, regardless of which standards are implemented, it is important for parents to have the right for their children to opt out of such education.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

This a very challenging question. I believe that in each moment of the Covid-19 pandemic, local decisions were based on the current science and guidelines for that time. I think that the decisions made were necessary, and I also acknowledge that there have been many additional consequences as a result those decisions. It is important now to focus on healing and growth from the Covid-19 pandemic for our students and our community.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

The pandemic has been a great educator for all of us. I have learned that we must be willing to evolve. We cannot always cling to the way things have always been done. It is important to think outside of the box, be flexible, and use acceptance when things outside of our control are challenging.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

Taxes in McHenry County are very high, and the school board has worked very hard with each decision made to be financially responsible for our community and to keep our portion of the taxes as low as possible. I believe that our school district taxes at an appropriate level.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

At this time, my goal is to not raise taxes if at all possible. I, along with our other school board members, will continue to work to protect our tax payers and be responsible with their money.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

If lowering taxes is financially responsible for the district, I will always support that. I do not, however, support cutting the programs we currently have to lower taxes and letting that impact our students’ education and academic experiences.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

I will fully accept the voters’ decision on Election Day.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I feel that it is key to true democracy and accountability.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

I support this.