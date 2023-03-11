Mark Indyke, Woodstock City Council election questionnaire

Full Name: Mark Indyke

What office are you seeking? Woodstock City Council

What is your political party? Non Partisan

What is your current age? 76

Occupation and Employer: Retired. Forty years in top management in the food and beverage industry, co-owner in small business(Dog in Suds Pet Grooming)

What offices, if any, have you previously held? President Woodstock Morning Rotary Club, President McHenry County Shriners Club, Board of Director Woodstock Moose Lodge. Vice-Chair Woodstock Transportation Commission

City: Woodstock

Campaign Website: N/A

Education: Bachelor of Science degree Rider University, organizational development national training lab, bartender and open meetings act course, completed all required education to attain a 32nd degree as a Freemason

Community involvement: Woodstock Moose Family Center, Thirty Second Degree Master Mason. Past Master St Marks Masonic Lodge Woodstock, McHenry county Shriner, Woodstock Fireworks Committee, Woodstock Transportation Commission, Co founder High School Project Lead A Way Program, Past President Woodstock morning Rotary club

Lighting of the Square committee, Volunteer various community events: Summer in the Park, Food Trucks, etc.

Marital status/Immediate family: Wife Leslie-Anne Walker-Indyke. All our children have four legs and fur.

Why are you running for office?

We have been residents/home-owners in Woodstock since 2001. In the past few years, Woodstock has developed a tax and spend mentality. Infrastructure has not kept pace with the growth over the recent past

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

40+ years experience in top level management in the food and beverage industry, co-owner of a successful business in Woodstock, owner of a 4 star restaurant, owner of an agricultural farm, experience in the public safety field, expert in organizational development, adept at achieving consensus with divergent views, a steadfast commitment to research all aspects before decisions are considered, lifelong advocate for women to achieve.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I support our second amendment and I am a responsible gun owner. I don’t believe that banning assault weapons is the solution to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. I am in favor of compressive background checks, a red flag law and a course in gun safety for gun ownership similar to the required course for a concealed carry permit.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Crime is not an overall concern in our Community. However our Police Department is under funded and under staffed. With expected growth in population and future development this will have to be addressed.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I believe that Woodstock did a good job in handling the pandemic by issuing $5,000. grants to small businesses, imposing sensible restrictions on public gatherings and masks and encouraging restaurants to offer takeout services

What did you learn from the pandemic?

That by helping local business to survive and encouraging compliance to safety restrictions we can overcome great challenges.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Work with the Chamber of commerce, economic development and marketing departments to promote Woodstock amenities. Insure that all departments provide timely and supportive direction to facilitate and encourage a welcoming business environment. It is important that we attract business that serve local citizens rather than predominantly rely on attracting visitors to event venues. The encouragement to shop local depends upon attracting and sustaining a variety of business’.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

By not relying on outside consultants. As I stated before, we have to stop the tax and spend mentality. Purchase what we need not what we desire. Woodstock has added a new extra layer of government at a cost of close to half a million dollars, yet none of the new appointees have experience in engineering or architecture. The City has to continue to hire outside consultants. A small example, the City just spent $60,000.00 for a consultant to develop a unified logo. I believe that we should have reached out to the school district to hold a contest the winning result would not have cost anything.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes. The potential increase in tax revenue, as shown in other municipalities, is a benefit rather a burden.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

I would support an increase in funding for our police and public works. investigate a reliable, low cost transportation system, encourage and promote clean energy especially with new developers . The High School students participating in the Project Lead a Way program are currently investigating the placement of vehicle charging stations. Promote alternate means of transportation and continuous sidewalks. Working with the environmental defenders to promote environmentally friendly solutions which will benefit all while minimizing impact. Create a long term solution to accessing essential services that benefits all especially our senior communities.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes and would congratulate and support the outcome.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

The more transparent the better. An informed citizenship is the key to a successful democratic government

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes. Unless the documents are classified and can harm national security

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No