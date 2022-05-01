Michael Kenyon, Kane County Board, District 16 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Kane County Board candidate Michael Kenyon answered Shaw Local’s election questionnaire for the Kane County Board, District 16 primary election.

Voting ends for the primary election on the evening of June 28.

Full Name: Michael Kenyon

What office are you seeking? County Board District 16

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I hold office in Kane County Farm Bureau. St Charles bank and trust (winn trust) Also Advocate Sherman Hospital.. Farm Bureau is elected. This is old public office I am holding.

City: Unincorporated Kane county edge of South Elgin

Occupation: I am a farmer.. dairy and grain

Education: I graduated with a degree in farm management University of Illinois

Campaign Website: No just a fund

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

We can only use taxes so we would trade taxes, We know use real estate around 4.79 per hundred and 4 cents gas tax. The forest preserve also has a small tax.. . We most provide services so reducing or promising to is just a dream.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

The transportation department hires a outside firm to inspect and recommend repairs.. We do intersection improvements for safety. We are currently doing a large project on Dauberman roadans route 34. We will help Elgin township replace the combs road bridge.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

I am conserned with lack of respect of traffic speeds. Look at big accident on Kirk in Batavia. It local but county will help. as need.

How will you work to keep crime low in Kane County?

*Obviously enforce the laws. The real problem is in the home and then the schools. there must be consequences for bad actions.. Guidance at all levels is important. Education and training for young and old jobs. Our police are trained to deal with problems Respect for each other.

Do you support Sheriff Hain’s pre-arrest diversion program?

Yes and job training... Mental health awareness and treatment. I support our health department attending all meetings

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

Yes common sense is at he top of list.. No gifts or favors transparency of actions. We tried to use the state, but thy area joke. I was raised to be honest and fair.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

Reasonable rules and regulations

Why do you think the county has had some positions open for a while and a number of employees have left the county in recent times? Why do you think county employees are leaving?

Our wages are not high enough, not new just worst. We pay police well but their is a tough job.. Long boring hours and often dangerous

How can the county seek to retain employees?

Pay them and support them from unreasonable bosses. Reward good effort with praise and advancement

Do you support adding either a 0.25% or 0.50% retail tax to non-essential purchases (excluding groceries and gas)? Why or why not?

Not at this time.. The people pay enough. When I go to gas pump and pay the highest ever. The cost of food and housing are higher than ever... Our food banks are giving more than ever.Thank god they food banks are here. .

If there were an increase in retail tax revenue, what would you use the additional funds for?

Mental health and relate issues.

Do you support a county gas tax hike? Why or why not?

Not at this time

If there were an increase in the county gas tax revenue, how would you propose using the new money?

Roads and bridges Maintaence is very inportant

Do you support more warehouse and industrial development in Kane County? Why/why not?

Commerce is very important but in proper place

How can municipalities best deal with the increase in semi-truck traffic?

Traffic control and flow.

Should county & municipal officials be required to disclose to the public the identity of a business, such as Amazon, that seeks to locate in the county?

Transparency is at top of list

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

Its is necessary but can take up much time.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

Open meetings citizen input and discussion Planning is a key.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign nondisclosure agreements with private businesses?

Not sure I understand question.. Information must be available to everyone No secret deals.

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign nondisclosure agreements with private businesses?

Why still a mystery

How can the county best support municipalities that are seeking to promote restaurants, nightlife, tourism (St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia)?

They govern themselves

How long should the county support the Kane Vax Center in Batavia?

Phase out as not used

The County Board used more of the revenue it received from the American Rescue Plan to fund mental health services than it gave to social safety net services such as homeless shelters and food pantries. How can the county make funding for nonprofits impacted by the pandemic more equitable?

Our committee locked at the need and made judgement calls. Really we have little mental heath services The food pantries are better funded

Do you support giving a larger chunk of the $103 million in funding the county received to social services?

Some. But the clerks office is so in need its health will be for whole county. Again we looked at the needs. No one is always happy

Do you agree with the county paying the college tuition of a public employee? Please explain.

Some if it benefits county. Case by case.