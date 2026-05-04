What the Chicago Bears’ NFC North rivals have done this offseason

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai gets outside of Detroit Lions defensive tackle Roy Lopez last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Chicago Bears will enter the 2026 season in a different position. For the first time since 2019, the Bears will be the defending NFC North champions.

Chicago general manager Ryan Poles had a busy offseason trying to boost his playoff roster. He lost some players like wide receiver DJ Moore, center Drew Dalman and safety Kevin Byard and added others like safety Coby Bryant and linebacker Devin Bush. Poles also drafted seven players in the draft.

Despite winning the division last year, the Bears will try to reverse their fortunes within the North. They went 2-4 in the division last season and have gone 5-19 since Poles took over in 2022. All four division teams also finished with at least nine wins last year.

So how do the Bears’ changes stack up with their division rivals? Here’s what the other NFC North teams have done this offseason.

Detroit Lions

Notable departures: David Montgomery (RB), Taylor Decker (OT), Graham Glasgow (C), John Morton (offensive coordinator)

Key additions: Isiah Pacheco (RB), Larry Borom (OT), Drew Petzing (offensive coordinator)

2026 draft selections: Blake Miller, OT, first round; Derrick Moore, Edge, second round; Jimmy Rolder, LB, fourth round; Keith Abney II, CB, fifth round; Kendrick Law WR, fifth round; Skyler Gill-Howard, DT, sixth round; Tyre West, DE, seventh round

The Lions looked to supplement key parts of their roster after just missing out on the playoffs by half a game last season.

Detroit started the offseason with a surprise when it decided to trade Montgomery to the Houston Texans for a 2026 fourth-round pick, 2027 seventh-round pick and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, a former second-round pick. It brought in Pachecho on a one-year, $1.81 million contract this offseason to pair with Jahmyr Gibbs.

Most of the roster supplements came in the draft. The Lions decided to replace Decker with Miller, which potentially sets up a move for right tackle Penei Sewell to the left side. They’ll also hope that Moore will be the edge rusher the team has looked to pair opposite of Aidan Hutchinson for years.

Petzing will take over as the Lions’ offensive play caller. He previously served as the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive coordinator and he’ll take over for Morton, who lost play calling duties midway through last season.

Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (right) and defensive end Grady Jarrett bring down Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love during last year's NFC Wild Card at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Green Bay Packers

Notable departures: Rashan Gary (DE), Quay Walker (LB), Nate Hobbs (CB), Romeo Doubs (WR), Jeff Hafley (defensive coordinator)

Key additions: Javon Hargave (DT), Zaire Franklin (LB), Jonathan Gannon (defensive coordinator)

2026 draft selections: Brandon Cisse, CB, second round; Chris McClellan, DT, third round; Dani Dennis-Sutton, DE, fourth round; Jager Burton, C, fifth round; Domani Jackson, CB, sixth round; Trey Smack, K, sixth round

Green Bay re-worked some parts of its defense after a few late blown leads last season, two of which came against the Bears.

The defense lost some contributors from last year. Packer general manager Brian Gutekunst decided to trade Gray to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2027 fourth-round pick, released Hobbs and Walker signed a four-year, $40.5 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Gutekunst brought in Hargave from the Minnesota Vikings to boost the defensive line.

A major coaching change will also take place on the defensive side of the ball for the Packers. The Miami Dolphins hired Hafley to be their head coach after spending two seasons as the Packers defensive coordinator. Gannon will take over after being the Cardinals’ head coach for three seasons.

The Packers also secured head coach Matt LaFleur’s future despite last season’s disappointing ending. They rewarded him with a contract extension.

Minnesota Vikings

Notable departures: Jonathan Greenard (LB), Javon Hargave (DT)

Key additions: Kyler Murray (QB), Ryan Van Demark (OT)

2026 draft selections: Caleb Banks, DT, first round; Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati; Domonique Orange, DT, third round; Caleb Tiernan, OT, third round; Jakobe Thomas, S, third round; Max Bredeson, FB, fifth round; Charles Demmings, CB, fifth round; Demond Claiborne, RB, sixth round; Gavin Gerhardt, C, seventh round

A year after just missing the playoffs by half a game, the Vikings made key changes to parts of their roster.

The biggest addition came at quarterback. Minnesota signed Murray, a former No. 1 overall pick, to a one-year contract in March after the Cardinals released him. Murray will likely compete with Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, whom Minnesota drafted in the first round in 2024, for the starting job for most of the offseason and training camp.

The Vikings also changed things up defensively. Minnesota traded Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2026 third-round pick and 2027 third-round pick and released Hargave. They’re also still waiting to see whether safety Harrison Smith will return or retire.

Minnesota also spent the offseason without a permanent general manager. Rob Brzezinski has served as the team’s interim general manager through the draft after Vikings owner fired Mark Wilf general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah at the end of January. The team will now search for a permanent general manager.