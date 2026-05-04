Princeton’s Ryan Jagers receives male Elks Teen of the Year nomination

Ryan Jagers has been selected as the male Elks Teen of the Year nominee by the Mendota Elks Lodge.

He will advance to the Northwest District competition for Teen of the Year. Jagers will also have the opportunity to advance to the state-level competition.

He is a senior at Princeton and played football and baseball in high school. Jagers is the FFA sentinel and a member of the student council, National Honor Society, FCA, Year One, Interact Club and football, baseball and basketball teams. He received a Top 10 award for outstanding academics and recognition for various activities. Jagers also earned a total of 132 service learning hours. He is the son of Tom and Gail Jagers of Princeton.