Ground-breaking ceremony for Habitat for Humanity in Mendota

Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Bureau-Putnam Counties will break ground at 1205 Jefferson St. in Mendota, the site of its newest development in the city. (Mathias Woerner)

Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Bureau-Putnam Counties is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the future site of a home in Mendota.

The ceremony will be at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19 at the site of the 1205 Jefferson St. development.

Habitat for Humanity acquired the vacant lot at 1205 Jefferson St. following a bid to the Mendota City Council that was announced earlier this month.

Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Bureau-Putnam Counties Jessica Brayfield said they are hoping to have the project completed by the end of August or the beginning of September.