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Ground-breaking ceremony for Habitat for Humanity in Mendota

4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19 at 1205 Jefferson St.

Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Bureau-Putnam Counties will break ground at 1205 Jefferson St. in Mendota, the site of its newest development in the city.

Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Bureau-Putnam Counties will break ground at 1205 Jefferson St. in Mendota, the site of its newest development in the city. (Mathias Woerner)

By Mathias Woerner

Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Bureau-Putnam Counties is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the future site of a home in Mendota.

The ceremony will be at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19 at the site of the 1205 Jefferson St. development.

Habitat for Humanity acquired the vacant lot at 1205 Jefferson St. following a bid to the Mendota City Council that was announced earlier this month.

Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Bureau-Putnam Counties Jessica Brayfield said they are hoping to have the project completed by the end of August or the beginning of September.

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