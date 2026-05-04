Spring yard waste clean-up set to start May 5

Residents who wish to dispose of yard waste, not including grass, should put it out by their curb by Monday, May 4. (Photo provided by the Village of Montgomery)

The city of Mendota is starting its spring clean-up for residents’ yard waste on May 5.

Residents who wish to dispose of yard waste, not including grass, should put it out by their curb by Monday, May 4.

“Everything has to be out to the curb by May 4,” Mendota Streets Department Director Nick Stremlau said. “Then we’ll go out and pick it up within that next week, given whatever our schedule allows us.”

Stremlau advises residents to be careful not to pile it on top of vaults or close to power poles or anchors.

He said this is a one-time scheduled event and that from this point on, residents should dispose of their ward waste at the burn pit.

“The only other time we would do this is if there’s a severe storm and there’s a lot of stuff down,” Stremlau said. “Then we’d go ahead and announce that we’re doing another clean-up.”

For more information, call 815-539-7459.