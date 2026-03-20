Looking at the Chicago Bears’ top positions of need following free agency additions

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles walks on the field prior to last season's NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams in Chicago. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

The Chicago Bears didn’t make a splashsy signing or trade when NFL free agency started last week. But they still addressed some roster needs via trade and free agency.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles reworked parts of his roster that reached the NFC divisional round last season. After the departures of wide receiver DJ Moore, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and center Drew Dalman, Poles filled some roster holes by acquiring safety Coby Bryant, linebacker Devin Bush and center Garrett Bradbury, amongst others.

Although NFL free agency isn’t over, the biggest names are off the board. Any moves the Bears make now likely will be minor additions.

But Poles didn’t address some of the team’s major needs. Although the Bears had some salary cap space and draft capital to offer, Poles decided to take a more reserved approach. He repeated his belief that the Bears have to be responsible and plan for the long term as well as the short term.

He’ll get a chance to address those needs in next month’s draft. The Bears will have four draft selections in the first 89 picks.

With all that in mind, here are the Bears’ top areas of need following free agency.

1. Safety

The Bears’ safety room faced the most uncertainty heading into the offseason with four contributors set to be free agents. Despite addressing the room in free agency, there are still major questions that need to be answered.

Poles signed one of the best safeties available on the market when he signed Bryant. He also brought back Elijah Hicks, who’s been a dependable backup and special teamer. But the Bears are still in search of a starter opposite Bryant after last year’s starters, Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker, signed with other teams.

Chicago will have some options at No. 25 and two second-round picks. Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman, Toledo’s Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, LSU’s A.J. Haulcy and Penn State’s Zakee Wheatley could be interesting options.

It’s worth noting that Chicago could address any of its positional needs we’ve ranked here with their No. 25 pick. All areas still are major needs, and Poles has repeated that he’ll select the best player available.

2. Defensive tackle

Chicago will return both of its starters at defensive tackle from last season. Poles also signed Neville Gallimore and James Lynch as rotational pieces. But the Bears will want a boost and look toward the future at the position.

The Bears didn’t get much consistent production from the middle of the defensive line for most of last season. They ranked near the bottom of the NFL in terms of run defense and struggled to get to opposing quarterbacks as well. Gervon Dexter will also enter the final year of his rookie deal and doesn’t seem to be a candidate to earn an extension this offseason. Meanwhile, Grady Jarrett will be 33 next season.

This draft’s tackle class isn’t deep, but there are some interesting prospects to look at near the top. No. 25. Clemson’s Peter Woods, Ohio State’s Kayden McDonald, Georgia’s Christen Miller and Florida’s Caleb Banks are all top candidates.

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter wraps up New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson after a short gain last season during their game at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

3. Defensive end

Ask any Bears fan, and most will answer that the Bears’ top need this offseason was to add a pass rusher. Many wanted the Bears to sign Trey Hendrickson or trade for Maxx Crosby. But they’ll likely have to settle for a solution in the draft.

Montez Sweat had a good season with 10 sacks. But he hasn’t developed into one of the best pass rushers in the league like the Bears hoped for when they traded a second-round pick and extended him in 2023.

They haven’t gotten much production opposite of him either. Dayo Odeyingbo didn’t produce much after being a top free agent acquisition last season. He also missed half the season because of injury. Austin Booker has flashed at times, but not enough to be a difference-maker.

Luckily for the Bears, there’s a deep group of pass rushers available in the draft. Miami’s Akheem Mesidor, Clemson’s T.J. Parker, Texas A&M’s Cashius Howell and Missouri’s Zion Young are all intriguing choices.

4. Left tackle

For a second straight draft, the Bears will enter with left tackle as a need. They thought they might’ve found a solution once Ozzy Trapilo took hold of the spot late last season and in the playoffs. But Trapilo isn’t expected back until later next season after injuring his patellar tendon in the playoffs.

Poles seemed to set up the competition for Trapilo’s fill-in or potentially his replacement by bringing back Theo Benedet and Braxton Jones, who both started games at the spot last year. He also signed former starter Jedrick Wills Jr. to a one-year deal.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Bears draft a left tackle with a higher pick. Although they liked how Trapilo played, he still had to develop this offseason had he gotten injured. Utah’s Caleb Lomu, Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor and Penn State’s Drew Shelton could be ones to watch.

5. Cornerback

The need at cornerback isn’t as strong as the positions mentioned before. But there are questions that need to be answered not only for this season but for the future.

Jaylon Johnson will come back from a season in which he underwent groin surgery. He struggled to get to full-strength in the eight games he played in since the surgery. There are questions whether he’ll look like the same All-Pro cornerback he was before.

Meanwhile, Tyrique Stevenson enters the final season of his rookie contract after taking a more reserved role later in the season last year. Stevenson appeared in 13 games last season but didn’t start a game after Week 15, giving way to Johnson and former Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright.

Tennessee’s Colton Hood, Clemson’s Avieon Terrell and South Carolina’s Brandon Cisse could all be options at No. 25 if the Bears feel the talent is worth it.