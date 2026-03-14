Who the Chicago Bears have signed so far in NFL free agency

Former Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant in action against the Houston Texans last season in Seattle. (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

As always, NFL free agency produced plenty of drama this week. Some of the best free agents earned record contracts, while a blockbuster trade was even walked back.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles had a quieter free agency this time around. The Bears made a few signings to reload their roster after some salary cap dumps last week. But Poles still made improvements, primarily increasing the defense’s speed.

Here’s a look at every player the Bears have signed so far.

Coby Bryant, safety

Chicago entered the offseason without a safety who contributed last season under contract. Poles addressed the need by going after one of the best safeties available in free agency.

The Bears signed Coby Bryant to a three-year, $40 million deal after he helped the Seattle Seahawks win a Super Bowl in February. Bryant became a dominant safety over the past two seasons after he transitioned to the position from cornerback. He had seven interceptions, two forced fumbles and 13 passes defended over those two years.

Bryant will give the Bears a dynamic playmaker in the secondary, something they’ll need after letting safeties Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker go to other teams.

“Leadership, taking the ball away and just being great each and every week,” Bryant said. “We can definitely do that taking it one game at a time and continue to perfect greatness.”

Devin Bush, linebacker

The Bears created a hole at linebacker after they decided to release Tremaine Edmunds last week to create cap space. They filled it by bringing in a cheaper option who’s coming off a career year.

Chicago signed Devin Bush to a three-year, $30 million deal. Bush bounced around a few teams after being a former first-round pick before he stepped up for the Cleveland Browns last year. He finished with a career-high three interceptions and returned two for a touchdown. That came along with a career-high 125 tackles, seven for a loss, as well as two sacks and four quarterback hits.

Bush should give Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen the speed he’s looking for. Bush should play outside and be a magnet to the football.

“I’ve seen a lot of things, been through a lot of different situations,” Bush said. “So I think I bring that type of experience to this team.”

Lions Eagles Football Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) runs with the ball against the against the Philadelphia Eagles last season in Philadelphia. (Daniel Kucin Jr./AP)

Kalif Raymond, wide receiver

Chicago relied on a relationship Bears head coach Ben Johnson had to bring in a speedster wide receiver and returner. The team signed Kalif Raymond to a one-year, $5.1 million deal.

Raymond previously spent time with Johnson in Detroit when he was the offensive coordinator for the Lions. Raymond finished with 24 catches last season for 289 receiving yards and one touchdown. He had a career-high 616 receiving yards in 2022, followed by 489 and 215, respectively. The Lions also used Raymond as a dependable punt and kickoff returner.

He’ll likely fill a few spots for the Bears. Raymond will be a good slot option for quarterback Caleb Williams after the departures of DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus. He should also become the team’s primary punt returner and maybe even kickoff returner if the team doesn’t bring Devin Duvernay back.

“I’ve always molded myself to wherever a team needs me, that’s kind of how I’ve been here for so long,” Raymond said. “But I’m prepared to do that, and I’ve been able to do that the last few years, so whatever they need me to do, I’ll be ready to do.”

Neville Gallimore, defensive tackle

Poles had a clear goal of wanting to boost the middle of his defensive line a year after not getting consistent push from the unit. Signing Neville Gallimore to a two-year, $12 million contract was a good way to do just that.

Gallimore did well as a run-stuffer last season for the Indianapolis Colts with his 6-foot-2, 307-pound frame. He finished with 3.5 sacks, six quarterback hits and four tackles for loss as he served as a rotational tackle for the Colts. Gallimore will likely take the spot of former Bears tackle Andrew Billings.

“I wanted to be a part of something special,” Gallimore said. “I wanted to have the opportunity to take my game to another level, and I thought this would be a great fit for what we wanted to do defensively.”

Cam Lewis, cornerback

Cam Lewis built himself a nice little niche as a backup in the secondary and special teamer with the Buffalo Bills since he joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The Bears hope to replicate that success after signing Lewis to a two-year deal.

Lewis appeared in 76 games over six seasons with Buffalo – he spent his rookie season on the practice squad – and played all 17 games last season. He has one interception in his career and three forced fumbles. Lewis should be a versatile depth piece in the secondary who can contribute on special teams.

Kentavius Street, defensive end

Boosting the pass rush was another goal of Poles heading into free agency. He brought in Kentavius Street as a depth piece to boost that group.

Street jumped around multiple teams during his career before settling with the Falcons over the past few seasons. He appeared in seven games last season and had two sacks, two quarterback hits and three tackles for loss.

Jedrick Wills Jr., left tackle

Chicago added another left tackle to its competition when it signed Jedrick Wills Jr. to a one-year deal. A former top-10 pick, Wills started 57 of the 58 games he played for the Browns over five seasons but hasn’t played regularly since 2023 because of injury. He decided to sit out the entire 2025 season.

The Bears need a starting left tackle after starter Ozzy Trapilo injured his patellar tendon in the NFC Wild Card against the Green Bay Packers. Chicago expects Trapilo to return at some point later in the season. Wills could find a new opportunity to play up to his potential.

“They wanted to have me here on the roster and gave me another chance to play,” Wills said. “Basically, there’s competition. Just trying to prove what I can do and see where that takes me.”

Bears coming back

The Bears also brought back some of their own players this week.

Chicago re-signed defensive end Daniel Hardy, linebacker D’Marco Jackson and backup quarterback Case Keenum to two-year deals. They signed safety Elijah Hicks, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden and left tackle Braxton Jones to one-year deals.