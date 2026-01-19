Chicago Bears’ Eric Bieniemy reportedly returning to Chiefs as offensive coordinator

The Chicago Bears reportedly already lost a coach from their staff a day after their season ended Sunday in the NFC divisional round against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly hired running backs coach Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator on Monday. The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was first to report the hiring.

Bieniemy will reunite with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after previously spending a decade in Kansas City. He served as the Chiefs’ running backs coach from 2013-17 before becoming the offensive coordinator from 2018-22. The Chiefs won two Super Bowl titles with Bieniemy on their coaching staff.

The move comes after Bieniemy helped revitalize the Bears’ running game in his lone season with the team. Bears head coach Ben Johnson brought in Bieniemy as part of his initial staff last year. Chicago ended the season with the third-best running attack in the NFL, averaging 144.5 rushing yards per game.

Bieniemy also brought out the best from different Bears rushers. D’Andre Swift rushed for a career-high 1,087 yards this season, while seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai ran for 783 yards and five touchdowns.

“He has meant a lot,” Monangai told reporters at Halas Hall in Lake Forest on Monday. “Most of all, he kind of helped me to understand what it takes to be a great running back in this league and the amount of detail, the focus, the preparation and all those things. Just kind of learning from him as a running back coach, someone who has been a former OC and has coached great players, he definitely helped me out a lot from OTAs when we first met until now.”

It could be the first of a few coaching hirings that could take place from the Bears coaching staff. Other teams might be interested in hiring some coaches from a staff that helped turn Chicago into the NFC’s No. 2 seed and NFC North champions.