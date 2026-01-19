Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Bears

Chicago Bears’ Eric Bieniemy reportedly returning to Chiefs as offensive coordinator

Chicago Bears players and coaches on the field for Day 20 of training camp at Halas Hall, Monday, August 25, 2025, in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Chicago Bears running backs coach Eric Bieniemy looks on during training camp practice at Halas Hall in Lake Forest last summer. (Bailey Black)

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears reportedly already lost a coach from their staff a day after their season ended Sunday in the NFC divisional round against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly hired running backs coach Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator on Monday. The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was first to report the hiring.

Bieniemy will reunite with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after previously spending a decade in Kansas City. He served as the Chiefs’ running backs coach from 2013-17 before becoming the offensive coordinator from 2018-22. The Chiefs won two Super Bowl titles with Bieniemy on their coaching staff.

Eric Bieniemy ‘having fun’ again leading rejuvenated Chicago Bears running backs ]

The move comes after Bieniemy helped revitalize the Bears’ running game in his lone season with the team. Bears head coach Ben Johnson brought in Bieniemy as part of his initial staff last year. Chicago ended the season with the third-best running attack in the NFL, averaging 144.5 rushing yards per game.

Bieniemy also brought out the best from different Bears rushers. D’Andre Swift rushed for a career-high 1,087 yards this season, while seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai ran for 783 yards and five touchdowns.

“He has meant a lot,” Monangai told reporters at Halas Hall in Lake Forest on Monday. “Most of all, he kind of helped me to understand what it takes to be a great running back in this league and the amount of detail, the focus, the preparation and all those things. Just kind of learning from him as a running back coach, someone who has been a former OC and has coached great players, he definitely helped me out a lot from OTAs when we first met until now.”

It could be the first of a few coaching hirings that could take place from the Bears coaching staff. Other teams might be interested in hiring some coaches from a staff that helped turn Chicago into the NFC’s No. 2 seed and NFC North champions.

Chicago BearsDeKalb County Front HeadlinesDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front HeadlinesKane County Front HeadlinesKendall County Front HeadlinesKankakee County Front HeadlinesLake County Journal Front HeadlinesMcHenry County Front HeadlinesOgle County Front HeadlinesSauk Valley Front HeadlinesWill County Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front HeadlinesBen JohnsonD'Andre Swift
Michal Dwojak

Michal Dwojak

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.