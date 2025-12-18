Illinois food pantries receive $100,000 in missing money through I-Cash

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs visited a Bolingbrook food pantry on Thursday to return $5,499.45.
The 4 K.I.D.S Sake food pantry in Bolingbrook received was just one of 86 food pantries across Illinois that received a share of $100,000 in missing money through the ICash program, according to the treasurer’s office
“Food pantries always step up to feed people in need,” Frerichs said in the release. “It’s been a challenging year with federal cutbacks to food banks earlier in the year. The Trump administration opting to cut off food assistance to our state’s neediest folks last month was a double whammy. We wanted to see if we could help, when our local food pantries put meals on the table for millions of Illinoisans.”
State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, said before the event she was glad Frerichs chose the 4 K.I.D.S Sake food pantry as one of the missing money recipients.
“It is a blessing for an organization that shoulders the weight of a community that is struggling with food and security and other deficits that are required for daily living,” Manley said. “My hope is people will hear that 4 K.I.D.S. Sake is out there and able to help them if they’re in need of food or other items. It’s a great organization.”
Each December, Frerichs’ office returns ICash money to nonprofit groups helping people in need. This year, Frerichs decided to assist food pantries, since their resources became really stretched in November, after the federal government shutdown stopped food assistance to many Illinois families
But the $5,499.45. was especially helpful to the 4 K.I.D.S Sake food pantry in Bolingbrook, who had catalytic converters stolen from their donation trucks in June and in November.
“What those thieves did to 4 K.I.D.S Sake’s trucks is unconscionable,” Frerichs said in the release. ”This group does so much to help people, and we are happy to be able to do something to help them, especially at such an important time of year."
However, the food pantry – founded in 2012 by Theresa Watson when she was just 17 – said Nov. 25 on its Facebook page “no one will no one will take away” its service to the community.
“We will recover, we will build towards different solutions and we will continue to not let this impact who we are,” 4 K.I.D.S Sake food pantry said on Facebook.
Since its inception, 4 K.I.D.S Sake food pantry has helped approximately 10,000 children, according to the food pantry’s website. 4 K.I.D.S. Sake has a food pantry and resale shop.
“This money will help as we try to meet the needs of families during the holiday season,” Watson said in the release. “We pick up six days a week. Our trucks are critical to serving families. These thefts have been devastating, but we’re strong and resilient.”
In addition to Frerichs, Watson and Manley, Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta, state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood and Rep. Dagmara Avelar, D-Romeoville attended Thursday’s event.
Here are some of the other local food panties across northern Illinois who received missing money:
Hope Haven of DeKalb County, Inc. - $120
Interfaith Food Pantry - $22.58
Elmhurst-Yorkfield Food Pantry - $602
Lisle Township Food Pantry - $150
Reach Community Services - $35
Lombard Villa Park Food Pantry - $100
Loaves & Fishes Community Services - $61.18
St. Irene Catholic Church - $75
Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry - $5,006.40
Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry - $47.51
Two Rivers Head Start Agency - $2,965.36
FISH Food Pantry - $8,991.42
First United Methodist Church - $254.66
Northern Illinois Food Bank - $218.23
Kankakee County Community Services, Inc. - $611.16
Kendall County Community Food Pantry - $69.87
Round Lake Park
Avon Township Center Food Pantry - $328.43
COOL Food Pantry - $1,145
Club Apaseo El Alto - $999.45
Community Action Partnership of Lake County - $12,192.81
Zion
Christian Faith Fellowship Church - $103.92
Sauk Valley Foodbank - $1,177.64
Whiteside County Senior Center - $873.73
Bolingbrook
4 K.I.D.S. Sake - $5,499.45
Frankfort Township Food Pantry - $997.37
Joliet
Warren-Sharpe Community Center - $108.02