Illinois food pantries receive $100,000 in missing money through I-Cash

Illinois State Treasurer Mike Frerichs presents a check for $5,499 to 4 K.I.D.S Sake founder Theresa Watson speaks at a press conference on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 in Bolingbrook. (Gary Middendorf)

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs visited a Bolingbrook food pantry on Thursday to return $5,499.45.

The 4 K.I.D.S Sake food pantry in Bolingbrook received was just one of 86 food pantries across Illinois that received a share of $100,000 in missing money through the ICash program, according to the treasurer’s office

“Food pantries always step up to feed people in need,” Frerichs said in the release. “It’s been a challenging year with federal cutbacks to food banks earlier in the year. The Trump administration opting to cut off food assistance to our state’s neediest folks last month was a double whammy. We wanted to see if we could help, when our local food pantries put meals on the table for millions of Illinoisans.”

State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, said before the event she was glad Frerichs chose the 4 K.I.D.S Sake food pantry as one of the missing money recipients.

“It is a blessing for an organization that shoulders the weight of a community that is struggling with food and security and other deficits that are required for daily living,” Manley said. “My hope is people will hear that 4 K.I.D.S. Sake is out there and able to help them if they’re in need of food or other items. It’s a great organization.”

Illinois state Rep. Natalie Manley speaks at a press conference to announce a $5,499 donate by the Illinois State Treasurer's Office for the 4 K.I.D.S Sake food pantry on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 in Bolingbrook. (Gary Middendorf)

Each December, Frerichs’ office returns ICash money to nonprofit groups helping people in need. This year, Frerichs decided to assist food pantries, since their resources became really stretched in November, after the federal government shutdown stopped food assistance to many Illinois families

But the $5,499.45. was especially helpful to the 4 K.I.D.S Sake food pantry in Bolingbrook, who had catalytic converters stolen from their donation trucks in June and in November.

“What those thieves did to 4 K.I.D.S Sake’s trucks is unconscionable,” Frerichs said in the release. ”This group does so much to help people, and we are happy to be able to do something to help them, especially at such an important time of year."

However, the food pantry – founded in 2012 by Theresa Watson when she was just 17 – said Nov. 25 on its Facebook page “no one will no one will take away” its service to the community.

4 K.I.D.S Sake founder Theresa Watson attends a press conference to announce a $5,499 donation from the office of the Illinois State Treaasurer on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 in Bolingbrook. (Gary Middendorf)

“We will recover, we will build towards different solutions and we will continue to not let this impact who we are,” 4 K.I.D.S Sake food pantry said on Facebook.

Since its inception, 4 K.I.D.S Sake food pantry has helped approximately 10,000 children, according to the food pantry’s website. 4 K.I.D.S. Sake has a food pantry and resale shop.

A press conference was held to announce a $5,499 donate by the Illinois State Treasurer's Office for the 4 K.I.D.S Sake food pantry on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 in Bolingbrook. (Gary Middendorf)

“This money will help as we try to meet the needs of families during the holiday season,” Watson said in the release. “We pick up six days a week. Our trucks are critical to serving families. These thefts have been devastating, but we’re strong and resilient.”

In addition to Frerichs, Watson and Manley, Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta, state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood and Rep. Dagmara Avelar, D-Romeoville attended Thursday’s event.

Illinois state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel speaks at a press conference to announce a $5,499 donate by the Illinois State Treasurer's Office for the 4 K.I.D.S Sake food pantry on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 in Bolingbrook. (Gary Middendorf)

Here are some of the other local food panties across northern Illinois who received missing money:

DEKALB

DeKalb

Hope Haven of DeKalb County, Inc. - $120

DUPAGE

Carol Stream

Interfaith Food Pantry - $22.58

Elmhurst

Elmhurst-Yorkfield Food Pantry - $602

Lisle

Lisle Township Food Pantry - $150

Reach Community Services - $35

Lombard

Lombard Villa Park Food Pantry - $100

Naperville

Loaves & Fishes Community Services - $61.18

Warrenville

St. Irene Catholic Church - $75

KANE

Aurora

Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry - $5,006.40

Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry - $47.51

Two Rivers Head Start Agency - $2,965.36

Carpentersville

FISH Food Pantry - $8,991.42

Elgin

First United Methodist Church - $254.66

Geneva

Northern Illinois Food Bank - $218.23

KANKAKEE

Kankakee

Kankakee County Community Services, Inc. - $611.16

KENDALL

Yorkville

Kendall County Community Food Pantry - $69.87

LAKE

Round Lake Park

Avon Township Center Food Pantry - $328.43

Waukegan

COOL Food Pantry - $1,145

Club Apaseo El Alto - $999.45

Community Action Partnership of Lake County - $12,192.81

Zion

Christian Faith Fellowship Church - $103.92

WHITESIDE

Sterling

Sauk Valley Foodbank - $1,177.64

Whiteside County Senior Center - $873.73

WILL

Bolingbrook

4 K.I.D.S. Sake - $5,499.45

Frankfort

Frankfort Township Food Pantry - $997.37

Joliet

Warren-Sharpe Community Center - $108.02