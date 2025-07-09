Most important Chicago Bears in 2025: No. 8 Dayo Odeyingbo

Bears Football Chicago Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (center) warms up with teammates during practice at Halas Hall in Lake Forest last month. He'll be an important player for the Bears this fall in his first year with the team. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

The wait is almost over. The Bears will return to the practice field July 23 when they hold their first training camp practice under new head coach Ben Johnson.

Over two weeks, Shaw Local is counting down the top-10 most important Bears heading into the 2025 season. Importance is obviously subjective. But for our purposes, it comes down to these questions:

Are the Bears worse off without the player? Does the player have untapped potential or past greatness to live up to? Is his story going to be one fans follow closely this season?

The best player on the team isn’t always the most important, but he certainly can be.

Here’s a look at No. 8 on the list. Check back in over the next two weeks to see the top-10 most important Bears.

No. 8 Dayo Odeyingbo

Position: Defensive end

Experience: Fifth season

Looking back: Bears general manager Ryan Poles found what he expected to be his franchise pass rusher in 2023 when he traded for and extended Montez Sweat. But Poles has struggled to find someone to produce opposite of Sweat consistently since then.

Poles signed who he expects to be the solution when he brought in Dayo Odeyingbo this offseason on a three-year, $48 million deal. He didn’t sign another pass rusher in free agency and didn’t address the position in April’s draft.

After a delayed start to his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts because of a torn achilles tendon, Odeyingbo has played in 61 games and started 19 over four seasons. He’s put together 16½ sacks and 46 quarterback hits during that time, with a career-high eight sacks in 2023. In his first season as a regular starter last year, Odeyingbo finished with three sacks and 17 quarterback hits.

The Bears brought in Odeyingbo based on his potential. At 6-foot-6, 286 pounds, Odeyingbo has the length, size and speed Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen looks for in the edge rush position. Odeyingbo will get a chance to prove he was worth the trust and investment.

Former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo rushes around the edge during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars last season in Indianapolis. Odeyingbo will try to take another step in his career with the Chicago Bears this fall. (Zach Bolinger/AP)

Looking ahead: Odeyingbo will get plenty of opportunities to prove himself at the start of training camp. Last year’s fifth-round selection Austin Booker as well as Daniel Hardy and Dominique Robinson will all compete for snaps. But all eyes will be on Odeyingbo to see whether he can make a difference opposite of Sweat.

Poles’ other additions to the defensive line this offseason should help open things up for Odeyingbo and Sweat. Poles signed defensive tackle Grady Jarrett during free agency and drafted tackle Shemar Turner in the second round of this year’s draft. Poles, Johnson and Allen have all emphasized the importance of pressure from the inside opening things on the outside.

That’s why the Bears plan to use Odeyingbo’s versatility. Odeyingbo has shown he can play at different points on the defensive line, which could cause confusion and mismatches for opposing offensive lines.

“If you watch the tape, you understand how disruptive he can be,” Poles said in March after signing Odeyingbo. “And again, both inside and outside. I also believe – he’s 25, he’s played a few years in the league. Honestly – and this goes into our collaboration and working well in terms of front office and coaching staff – we believe that there’s even more room to grow, for him to continue to get better."

If Odeyingbo does take that step, it will in turn force opponents to focus on him and open things up for Sweat. The Bears will need a consistent pass rush for its defense to play to its potential this season. Odeyingbo will play a major role in its success this season.