Chicago Bears announce 2025 open training camp practice schedule

Cole Kmet Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet signs autographs for fans after a training camp practice in Lake Forest, Ill., last year. On Wednesday, the Bears announced their 2025 training camp schedule. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh/AP)

The Bears announced their full training camp schedule Wednesday, including when fans can go to practices open to the public. Fans will get a chance to attend 11 open practices at Halas Hall during new head coach Ben Johnson’s first training camp with the Bears.

The team also announced that it will hold its “Family Fest” on Aug. 3 at Soldier Field. Fans will get a chance to watch the Bears practice at Soldier Field for the first time this season.

Veterans will report to training camp on July 22 and then the first open practice will take place on July 25. Fans will also get a chance to attend practices at Halas Hall on July 26, 29, 30, 31 and Aug. 2, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15. The Bears’ joint practices against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills will be open to the public on Aug. 8 and Aug. 15, respectively.

Training camp will also include interactive football activities, local food vendors, live entertainment and more. A full schedule of themed days, special events and family-friendly activations will be announced closer to the start of camp.

“Training Camp is one of the most special moments on the Bears calendar,” Bears Senior Vice President of Fan/Guest Experience and Stadium Operations Lee Twarling said is a statement. “It’s a time where our team sharpens their focus, builds chemistry and sets the tone for the season ahead.

“It is also a chance to bring out fans into the experience, allowing them to witness firsthand the dedication, preparation and intensity that fuels the Chicago Bears. The energy at Halas Hall during camp is electric, and it is powered by the passion of Bears fans who show up, year after year, in support of the upcoming season. We are thrilled to welcome our fans back to Halas Hall ahead of an exciting season.”

Training camp tickets will be free of charge to fans and available starting at 10 a.m. on July 9. Fans can claim their tickets at ChicagoBears.com/Camp . Parking for training camp at Halas Hall will be at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, where a shuttle will take fans to and from Halas Hall.