Garage, outbuildings, motor home, vehicles involved in fire Sunday in Lockport Township

The Lockport Township Fire Protection District responded to a reported structure fire in the 2200 block of Fairmount Avenue in unincorporated Lockport Township about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, June 7, 2026. (Photo provided by Lockport Township Fire Protection District)

A fire at an unincorporated residence in Lockport Township spread through a garage as well as other buildings and vehicles early Sunday, according to a news release from the Lockport Township Fire Protection District.

Firefighters were notified of the blaze in the 2200 block of Fairmont Avenue about 2:30 a.m.

“Initial crews arrived on-scene and found a working fire in the detached garage, as well as in some small outbuildings, a motor home and several passenger vehicles,” according to the release.

The fire spread to the exterior of a house “where it was quickly extinguished by crews early in the incident,“ according to the release.

The occupants were home and got out safely. But they were unable to stay in the house and are being assisted by the Red Cross, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Lockport Township district was assisted by firefighters from Homer, Lemont, New Lenox, Northwest Homer, Plainfield, Troy, Mokena and Romeoville fire departments, which either came to the scene or provided other assistance.