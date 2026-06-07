MCC announces 2026 faculty members of the year

McHenry County College has announced Olivia Ridge as its 2026 Adjunct Faculty Member of the Year. (Photo provided by McHenry County College)

McHenry County College has announced Bob Mihelich as its 2026 Faculty Member of the Year and Olivia Ridge as its 2026 Adjunct Faculty Member of the Year.

The award recipients, selected by peers, are chosen based on their commitment to teaching, contribution to the college community and professional development.

McHenry County College has announced Bob Mihelich as its 2026 Faculty Member of the Year. (Photo provided by McHenry County College)

Mihelich has taught full-time at MCC for 17 years. He teaches across multiple disciplines within applied technology, including architectural technology, construction management, engineering technology and advanced manufacturing. He has been chair or co-chair of the Applied Technology Department for 13 years and leads the Curriculum Review and Development Standing Committee.

Ridge, who has been at MCC for three years, teaches photography with a focus on both digital and darkroom techniques. Her classes emphasize hands-on learning, collaboration and creative exploration. She maintains an active creative practice as a photographer and ceramicist.

For more about Mihelich and Ridge, visit mchenry.edu/spotlights.