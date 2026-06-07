Community Pulse: An eye on Downtown Minooka, and upcoming events

The new mural in Downtown Minooka, painted by students from Minooka 201. (Photo provided by the Village of Minooka)

Fun and local government are not terms usually uttered in the same breath. However, when you have a charming downtown, a growing catalog of events on which to build, and residents and business owners saying, “We want more fun stuff to do,” it seems only natural that something starts to simmer.

So, what is simmering this summer?

First, we excitedly await the Lions Club Summerfest and its added attractions. This event is set for June 12 and 13 in downtown Minooka. This year’s event is shaping up to be one of the biggest in recent memory, featuring a 5K race, family activities, food, beverages, a new music lineup, and all of the traditions residents have come to expect from this signature event.

For the first time in many years, Summerfest will also feature fireworks on Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. In celebration of America 250, the fireworks are being sponsored by the Village of Minooka and Equinix. Village staff will also be handing out America 250-themed coffee mugs, tote bags, and t-shirts. Come and say hello and grab yours!

Speaking of bigger crowds, the first Vintage Faire of 2026 was a tremendous success. Downtown welcomed more vendors and shoppers than ever before, all enjoying a little live music, shopping, food, beverages, and sunshine. If you missed it, no worries. The Vintage Faire returns the last Sunday of each month through August, and, based on what we saw in May, each event should be well worth the trip downtown.

The summer calendar continues on July 1 when the Sam Burns Group performs a free outdoor concert at Veterans Park. Local musician Sam Burns said the performance is an opportunity to “give back to the community and play the music that I like to play,” and crowds can expect a specially curated mix of music. The performance will feature jazz fusion originals and American classics in celebration of America 250. Bring a lawn chair, sip, snack, enjoy the music, and take a moment to admire the village’s new patriotic mural just steps from the stage. It should be mentioned that the mural was painted by students from Minooka CCSD 201.

Finally, what may turn this simmer into a full boil is the addition of the village’s first full-time Events Coordinator. Lifelong Minooka resident, capable professional, former summer camp counselor, and community familiar face, Madeline Collins is set to join the village team near the end of June. Welcome aboard, Madeline!

Her mission will be simple: build on the momentum already created by events such as the Halloween Parade, Christmas Market, Community Picnic, Summerfest, and more, while helping bring new ideas and activities to the community calendar. If recent years are any indication, there is plenty to be excited about. Keep your ears open…there’s more fun to come.

In short, there is a lot happening in Minooka this summer. Whether you are attending Summerfest, shopping at the Vintage Faire, enjoying a concert, or simply spending time with friends and neighbors downtown, we hope to see you out and about.