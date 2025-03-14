Chicago Bears' Grady Jarrett, Dayo Odeyingbo both believe best years are yet to come

When defensive linemen Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo met with reporters this week at Halas Hall after signing free agent deals with the Bears, they sat at the podium at different points of their careers.

Jarrett was a 10-year veteran who made 137 career starts and earned a couple Pro Bowl nods and two Walter Payton Man of the Year nominations. Odeyingbo was four years into his career, had 19 starts to his name and plenty of untapped potential.

But despite the differences in careers, both linemen sat in a similar spot and voiced the same message when they spoke with reporters. Both believed their best was yet to come.

“My best days are still ahead of me,” Jarrett said. “I just kind of took it how it came, through faith, trusting that something will come along. I think the perfect match came along when I had the opportunity to join this team. Being a part of something that is going to start here is special.”

The expectations of what those best days with the Bears are will likely be a little bit different.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles signed Jarrett to add experience and production from the defensive tackle position. Poles believes having consistent waves of pressure from the middle of the line will help the Bears’ edge rushers, like Montez Sweat, create more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Jarrett showed that he could still put up strong numbers last season. He started all 17 games for Atlanta coming off a torn ACL in 2023 and totaled 2.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits, adding to his Falcons’ record 126 career quarterback hits.

“This is a guy for a number of years now that’s played at a fantastically high level – like this guy’s outstanding,” Bears coach Ben Johnson said. “You feel his presence, he’s a guy you have to game plan for when you go against him.”

His off-the-field impact will also be important. Jarrett displayed his gregarious personality when he met with reporters Wednesday. He made those in the room, which included Poles, Johnson and team president Kevin Warren, laugh multiple times with his jovial answers.

Bears players repeatedly sought discipline and accountability during a season that quickly went sideways last year. Jarrett should fill part of that void instantly at offseason workouts in a couple months.

“I think just me just being myself, working every day, putting in work day-in and day-out, giving tips where they’re willing to receive,” Jarrett said of getting the respect of the locker room. “Just hanging out with them. I think being around the guys is going to be special. The time we spend with each other on the offseason is going to be critical, especially on the field.”

Dayo Odeyingbo Former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (54) runs off the field during an NFL football game against the New York Jets this past season in East Rutherford, N.J. The Chicago Bears signed Odeyingbo this week at the start of free agency. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

While Jarrett brings experience, Odeyingbo brings potential. He delayed the start of his career when he tore his ACL preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft. The Indianapolis Colts drafted him in the second round and Odeyingbo played 10 games in his rookie season.

“My best days are still ahead of me. I just kind of took it how it came, through faith, trusting that something will come along. I think the perfect match came along when I had the opportunity to join this team. Being a part of something that is going to start here is special.” — Grady Jarrett, Chicago Bears defensive tackle

Odeyingbo showed more of that potential with his 6-foot-6, 286-pound frame over the next couple seasons as he played more games. He had a career-high eight sacks and 17 quarterback hits in 17 games in 2023.

As a starter last year, he had another 17 quarterback hits and finished with three sacks while playing at different points of the line.

“If you watch the tape, you understand how disruptive he can be,” Poles said. And again, both inside and outside. He’s 25, he’s played a few years in the league. Honestly … we believe that there’s even more room to grow, for him to continue to get better.”

Odeyingbo will try to build up the sack numbers after not registering one in the final nine games of the season. He also had four quarterback hits in the final five games. On Thursday, he reminded reporters that a coach would much rather have a pressure that forces an interception rather than a sack.

He believes that he can reach those higher numbers in Chicago. Odeyingbo admired defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s system, which consistently pressures the quarterback, from afar and he thinks it could help him reach his full potential.

“I think I’ve improved consistently every year that I’ve played,” Odeyingbo said. “I plan to continue to do that. I feel like you should never stop improving as a player, stop getting better as a player – when you do, it’s time to hang it up. I’m just at the beginning of my career and I have a lot of great things ahead.”