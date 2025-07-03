Illinois health department urges food and water safety over Fourth of July weekend

The Illinois Department of Public Health recommends using a food thermometer to ensure food is cooked to a safe temperature and to clean outdoor grills before placing food on them. (Metro Newspaper Service)

Illinois — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding Illinois residents to stay safe over the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The department suggests planning in advance of celebrations to lessen the chances of illness and injury.

“Avoid food-borne illnesses at cookouts and picnics by keeping cold foods cold and cooking hot foods to the proper temperature. Steer clear of insect-borne illnesses, and ‘fight the bite’ by reducing exposure and repelling unwanted bugs,“ IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. ”Dodge sunburn and heat-related illnesses by applying sunscreen; staying hydrated; [and] wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing. And keep the handling of fireworks to the professionals.”

Food safety

With temperatures expected to stay in the 80s and 90s throughout the holiday weekend, IDPH emphasizes the importance of keeping food properly refrigerated during gatherings, picnics and travel.

According to IDPH, meat, poultry and seafood should be kept refrigerated until ready to cook and should be kept in a cooler at 40 degrees or below during transportation. These foods also should be stored separately from fruits, vegetables and other foods.

It is advised to keep beverages and food in separate coolers to avoid frequent opening, which can cause the temperature to rise faster. All coolers should be kept out of the direct sun to keep contents cool for longer.

Potato salad is a staple at many summer picnics and parties. But mayonnaise-based dishes need to be kept at cool temperatures and not sitting in the sun and heat to avoid potential food poisoning. (MCT News)

In addition to precautions with heat, IDPH said proper hygiene should be practiced at all times to avoid food-borne illnesses.

Before grilling or other cooking, food should be thawed in a refrigerator, in cold running water or in the microwave and should be marinated in the refrigerator to prevent germs from multiplying. All marinades and sauces that have touched raw meat juice should be disposed of after cooking.

Anyone handling food should wash their hands with soap and water before, during and after meal prep, and everyone should wash their hands before eating. Food preparation surfaces and utensils also should be washed before and after cooking.

When cleaning a grill before cooking, IDPH reminds people to inspect the surface before placing food, especially after using a wire brush to scrub off char.

IDPH recommends using a food thermometer to ensure food is cooked to a safe temperature and cooking foods to the following temperatures:

• Cuts of beef, veal, lamb, pork, ham and finned fish should be cooked to 145 degrees.

• Ground meats should be grilled to 160 degrees.

• Poultry, including ground chicken and turkey, and all leftover food should be heated to 165 degrees for safe consumption.

After a meal, IDPH recommends leftovers be covered in clean, shallow containers and placed in the refrigerator or freezer or on ice. Leftovers that have been left out at room temperature for more than two hours after cooking, or one hour if left outside at 90 degrees or higher, should be discarded.

Eating contaminated food can result in multiple forms of food poisoning.

According to IDPH, symptoms of the most common types of food poisoning can include diarrhea, cramps, fever, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. Symptoms can begin anywhere from 30 minutes to three days after eating contaminated food. If they last more than two days, it is recommended to seek medical assistance.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding residents to be safe on the water this Fourth of July weekend. Children need adult supervision at all times while swimming, boating or waterskiing. (Sarah Nader)

Water safety

Health officials remind Illinois residents to practice safety precautions while boating or swimming at the beach or in a pool this holiday weekend and throughout the summer.

Young children should always be supervised around water by an adult and should use proper floatation devices. Adults also should avoid consuming alcohol while supervising children and before swimming, boating or waterskiing.

To avoid spreading germs, it is advised to shower before entering a swimming pool, according to the IDPH, and no one should swim while ill, especially with diarrhea.

Always be aware of local weather conditions and forecasts when swimming, and avoid the water during thunderstorms or lightning.

IDPH also reminds swimmers to pay attention to lifeguards and posted instructions when swimming in public places.