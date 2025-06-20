Will County braces for heat wave: Key health risks residents should know

There are 58 public cooling centers in Will County. A full list of locations and their hours can be found at Will County Health Department website. (AP photo/Gillian Flaccus)

Will County — The Will County Emergency Management Agency offers safety guidance for residents regarding high temperatures that are being forecast for Illinois in the coming week. Heat index is forecast to reach 100 degrees beginning this weekend.

“We want to make sure our residents know how to stay safe and cool down while we’re facing high temperatures this week,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant in a statement on the county health department website. “Being prepared and knowing what to do when you start to experience signs of overheating and dehydration is important knowledge for our residents.”

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency reports that heat is responsible for the most weather-related deaths each year in Illinois, and residents are reminded to be aware of the signs of heat-related illness, and to stay hydrated.

The Red Cross issued an advisory recommending people drink a cup of water every hour, even if they don’t feel thirsty and to feed babies more regularly. Athletes and outdoors workers are advised to increase hydration to a cup of water every 20 to 30 minutes, and take frequent breaks.

“We want to make sure our residents know how to stay safe and cool down while we’re facing high temperatures this week.” — Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, Will County executive

Heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke can happen indoors and outdoors in extreme temperatures, and the Will County EMA warns it is particularly hazardous for children, seniors, people with special needs, and pets.

Signs of heat-related illness can include painful muscle cramps and spasms, heavy sweating, weakness or tiredness, pale and clammy skin, an abnormally fast or weak pulse, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, throbbing headache, fainting, confusion, body temperature over 103 degrees, hot and red skin or loss of consciousness.

“Heat is the number one weather-related killer, so it’s critical that we educate our residents and provide resources on what to do in times of excessive heat and humidity,” Will County Emergency Management Agency Director Allison Anderson said in a message on the county health department’s website.

“Check in with your neighbors, friends and family when our area experiences extreme weather, especially older adults, young children, and those who are sick or overweight, as they are more likely to succumb to excessive heat,” Anderson said.

Individuals without access to air conditioning can utilize public cooling centers to get away from the extreme temperatures.

There are 58 public cooling centers in Will County. A full list of locations and their hours can be found at Will County Health Department website.