State: Don’t get hurt by fireworks this July 4

Spectators shoot off a large sparkler at Prophetstown State Park before the fireworks on Saturday, July 6, 2024 in Prophetstown. An instantaneous touch from a sparkler can cause a burn that can lead to permanent damage, the Illinois State Fire Marshal warns. (Earleen Hinton)

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal are reminding organizations and individuals of the laws and regulations regarding fireworks ahead of the Independence Day holiday.

The Illinois Explosives Act requires that anyone who purchases, possesses, uses, transfers, stores or disposes of explosives, including display fireworks, must have an explosives license and explosives storage certificate issued by the IDNR.

Licensing and storage requirements administered by the IDNR do not apply to consumer fireworks (classified as 1.4 explosives). Approved consumer fireworks are regulated by the state fire marshal’s office and are permitted only in villages, counties and municipalities that have passed ordinances allowing such displays.

Consumer fireworks may be purchased and displayed only by adults who have obtained permits from their local jurisdiction. Hand-held fireworks, including firecrackers, Roman candles and bottle rockets, are not approved for sale or use in Illinois, according to the IDNR.

People watch a fireworks display from the field at Joliet Memorial Stadium on Thursday July 4, 2024. Illinois state agencies that regulate fireworks encourage residents to leave the displays to the licensed professionals. (Gary Middendorf)

The Illinois Explosives Act is administered by the IDNR and managed by trained and experienced blasting specialists located throughout Illinois.

Currently, the IDNR reports 2,135 individuals are licensed for the use of explosives in Illinois, of whom 694 are specifically for the use of display fireworks.

Anyone possessing, using, transferring or purchasing display fireworks without a valid IDNR individual explosives license or storage certificate is violating Illinois law and could incur penalties.

A violation of the Illinois Explosives Act can be a Class 3 felony, with a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, according to the IDNR, and the department can assess administrative fines for violations involving display fireworks and other explosives.

Injuries and property damage

Fireworks started an estimated 31,302 fires in 2022, including 35,047 structure fires, 887 vehicle fires, and 26,492 outside and other fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association,

These fires caused an estimated six civilian deaths, 44 civilian injuries and $109 million in direct property damage, not only by commercial/consumer fireworks, but also by unregulated novelty fireworks that are sometimes purchased at local supermarkets, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

In addition to fireworks, novelties such as sparklers, snappers and poppers are dangerous. Sparklers account for the greatest number of fireworks injuries, and often to the youngest victims, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

Sparklers burn more than 1,200 degrees – hot enough to melt many metals and turn steel glowing red – so an instantaneous touch can cause a burn and may result in permanent damage or scarring, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

“Many people enjoy celebrating the Fourth of July with consumer fireworks to light up the night sky, but these come with serious risks that are often underestimated,” acting Illinois State Fire Marshal Allen Reyne said in a news release. “We strongly encourage everyone to attend professional fireworks displays instead, where safety measures are in place. Choosing safer alternatives like glow sticks instead of sparklers can help ensure a fun, festive and injury-free Independence Day celebration.”

During the July 2024 seasonal reporting period, 45 hospitals and facilities reported a total of 156 injuries, according to the state fire marshal’s office. There was one fatality reported during the 2024 reporting period.

Health care facilities reported 98 people were injured by fireworks during the 2024 seasonal reporting period, and about half of those injured suffered multiple injuries, according to the state fire marshal’s office.