Northern Illinois Hands Off! protests rally thousands against government overreach

An attendee holds up a sign at the Hands Off protest in downtown Joliet on Saturday, April 5, 2025. The rally was part of a nationwide movement to protest policies and actions of the Trump administration and Elon Musk on Saturday. (Laurie Fanelli)

On Saturday, communities across northern Illinois took part in a series of coordinated protests as part of the nationwide Hands Off! movement.

From rallies in McHenry County and Geneva to demonstrations in DeKalb, Ottawa, Ogle County, and Joliet, local residents voiced their opposition to federal policies championed by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Shaw Local News Network’s comprehensive coverage – including in-depth news articles and photo galleries – from across the region is here.

News articles

McHenry County rally: Thousands rallied in McHenry County against federal government overreach. Read the full story in the McHenry County article.

Thousands rallied in McHenry County against federal government overreach. Read the full story in the McHenry County article. Geneva protest: In Geneva, a massive crowd protested policies by President Trump and Elon Musk. Get the detailed coverage from the Kane County..

In Geneva, a massive crowd protested policies by President Trump and Elon Musk. Get the detailed coverage from the Kane County.. DeKalb demonstration: Hundreds marched in DeKalb, denouncing what they consider cruel policies. See the DeKalb County coverage.

Hundreds marched in DeKalb, denouncing what they consider cruel policies. See the DeKalb County coverage. Ottawa rally: Protesters in Ottawa declared, “We’re not going to back down,” as they rallied against government overreach. Read more from the Illinois Valley.

Protesters in Ottawa declared, “We’re not going to back down,” as they rallied against government overreach. Read more from the Illinois Valley. Sauk Valley rally: In the Sauk Valley, hundreds turned out to protest President Trump’s actions. Find the full report on the Ogle County coverage.

In the Sauk Valley, hundreds turned out to protest President Trump’s actions. Find the full report on the Ogle County coverage. Joliet gathering: Hundreds gathered in Joliet as part of this nationwide event. Read the comprehensive report at from Joliet.

Photo galleries