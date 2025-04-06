Hundreds protest Trump’s America in DeKalb: ‘This is not just policy. This is cruelty’

Cynthia de Seife, coordinator of REACT, speaks to the hundreds of people assembled Saturday, April 5, 2025, for a Hands Off! rally at Memorial Park on the corner of First Street and Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. The group gathered to protest against various policies of President Donald Trump and his administration. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – Hundreds crowded in downtown DeKalb Saturday with a message to President Donald Trump and his administration: hands off immigration and human rights, the economy, Social Security and government workers, among others.

The rally was one of hundreds of similar demonstrations dubbed “Hands Off!” held in all 50 states Saturday. DeKalb’s protest included partisan and nonpartisan groups, joining those nationwide such as civil rights organizations, labor unions, LBGTQ+ advocates, veterans and elections activists, The Associated Press reported. Another smaller anti-Trump crowd protested in front of the courthouse in Sycamore.

The Rev. Joe Mitchell of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church said the nation is at a crossroads.

“I stand before you right now not as a Black Baptist Christian, but I stand before you as a human being, a human being concerned about his neighbor, as a human being concerned about Democracy, as a human being concerned about freedom,” Mitchell said. “We have to fight together.”

As the peaceful demonstration began, organizers invited the crowd to join in chants.

Passersby were heard on several occasions getting into the spirit of the rally. Some honked vehicles in support of the protestors as they rolled past Peace Corner. Others appeared to honk in opposition to the anti-Trump rally.

“No more kings,” and “Trump is tariffying,” were written on protest signs. Some signs declared support for libraries, and programs like Social Security and Medicare.

One local activist said they attended to oppose what they called Trump’s disregard for due process.

“There might be a sense for some folks out there – probably no one here – but some folks out there, there might be a sense that we’re good," Frankie DiCaccio said. “But we aren’t good because the moment due process is undermined for anyone, it is undermined for everyone.”

Trump adviser and billionaire Elon Musk has said he’s saving taxpayers billions of dollars through the Department of Government Efficiency. A statement released by the White House when asked about the mass protests said Trump protects Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, arguing it was Democrats who were giving those benefits to “illegal aliens, which will bankrupt these programs and crush American seniors,” The AP reported.

Saturday’s demonstrations came just days after the worst stock market crash since the COVID-19 shutdown as Trump announced large tariff hikes and reciprocal tariffs also kicked in.

“From this moment on, we have to do things differently. Marches are easy. Rallies are easy. Change is hard work.” — The Rev. Joe Mitchell

Veronica Garcia Martinez said she came out to DeKalb to advocate for immigrant rights.

“I’m here today because I refuse to let Donald Trump or anyone for that matter continue to this whole witch hunt against immigrants in this country,” Garcia Martinez said. “History has shown us what happens when America turns its back on immigrants. ... This is not just policy. This is cruelty. This is evil. We do not stand for it.”

The Trump administration has long touted ambitious mass deportation goals, invoking a 1798 law to support executive orders and removing dozens of people from the U.S. despite criticism over lack of transparency and human rights issues.

Saturday wasn’t the first time DeKalb County area residents have railed against the way the president is running the country. In February, dozens of area business owners closed for a day in solidarity with a national Day Without Immigrants movement, meant to show the importance of immigrant communities and rail against Trump’s policies. In March, groups rallied in Sycamore for veterans benefits, arguing that planned cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs would hurt those who’d sacrificed much for their country, including access to health care.

Similar Hands Off! rallies were expected across northern Illinois Saturday, including in Lisle, Geneva, Joliet, Elgin, Barlett, Ottawa, Kankakee, Rockford and Schaumburg.

Linh Nguyen, a Northern Illinois University educator and past president of League of Women Voters of DeKalb County, said she felt compelled to speak out.

“We are witnessing a resurgence of toxic ideology, and it is our moral obligation to stand up, to reject them and to fight against them,” Nguyen said.

An immigrant from Vietnam, Nguyen said many of her family members died for the freedoms that people in the U.S. have. She lost a bid for the DeKalb mayor’s office this week, though throughout her campaign she spoke at times about how her background inspired her to get involved in grassroots activism.

“In authoritarian communist Vietnam, citizens have no way to participate,” Nguyen said. “The authoritarian leader, they make and enforce the law and they change the law without any accountability. As citizens, you can’t do anything about it because you could face imprisonment. You could just disappear, and I mean it. And without freedom of press, nobody can hear about you disappearing.”

At the conclusion of remarks by speakers, protestors assembled for a march down Lincoln Highway and Normal Road toward NIU’s Founders Memorial Library.

People hoisted signs, including some that read, “If This Is Great, I’d Rather Be Good,” “Make America Poor Again,” “Make Good Trouble,” a phrase often quoted by Democrats from the late Georgia U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

Mitchell said he believes the people have the ability to reclaim the power he said was taken from them.

“Marches are not the end,” Mitchell said. “They’re the beginning. As a student of the Civil Rights movements, marches were never to be the end. They were always the beginning. ... So, what we have to do is we have to get comfortable being uncomfortable. We have to organize, we have to educate and we have to participate. From this moment on, we have to do things differently. Marches are easy. Rallies are easy. Change is hard work.”

