Do It Best Foundation supports Charley Co. Boxing, provides funding for youth programs

Representatives from Charley Co Boxing spoke to Do it Best staff in the Dixon warehouse about how the grant will positively impact their organization. (Photo provided by Taylor C. Feighner)

DIXON – The Do it Best Foundation has announced its latest distribution of $112,597 in grants to organizations focused on building a brighter future for youths and families in the communities where the Do it Best team lives, works and plays.

The distribution includes a $2,000 grant to Charley Co. Boxing to buy boxing equipment for at-risk and vulnerable youths in their community.

Charley Co. Boxing has a strong track record of supporting the community’s needs as it addresses anti-bullying and domestic violence initiatives and education, while offering general boxing training, which will be funded by the grant, according to a news release. Additionally, the organization will be able to invest in upgraded equipment, such as gloves, pads, bags and gear, which will allow for safe use for many years to come.

“I’ve seen firsthand the value that this program offers our community,” said Rich Jordan, general manager of the Do it Best warehouse in Dixon. “And I’m proud that our team is able to recommend funding to this worthy organization. Our future is dependent on the strength and resilience of our youth and teaching boys and girls violence prevention and physical well-being will only make us stronger.”

Since its founding in 2019, the Do it Best Foundation has distributed over 125 grants totaling $1.4 million. The Dixon community previously received grant support this year for Hope Cancer Wellness Center, Rock River Hospice and Home and United Way of Lee County. Applications for eligible 501(c)(3) organizations are accepted through Nov. 22 by visiting doitbestfoundation.org.