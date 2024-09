The Fox Waterway Agency reminds the public that Lake Marie will be No Wake from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, during the Hurricane on the Chain power boat races at Sandbar on Lake Marie. (Image provided by Fox Waterway Agency)

The Fox Waterway Agency reminds the public that Lake Marie will be no-wake from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22, during the Hurricane on the Chain powerboat races at Sandbar on Lake Marie near Antioch on the Chain O’ Lakes.

There will be a no-boat exclusion zone for the race course where shown on the map.