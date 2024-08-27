Illinois Tollway system operating hot weather patrols to help motorists during heat wave

The Illinois Tollway is operating around-the-clock hot weather patrols this week to provide more rapid assistance to any customers stranded along its roads during the dangerously high temperatures and humidity expected to continue into Wednesday.

The Illinois Tollway typically mobilizes special hot weather patrols whenever temperatures or heat indexes indicate conditions could be hazardous for drivers stopped along the road, according to a news release from the Illinois Tollway.

The 24-hour patrols search for drivers stranded in disabled vehicles and respond to calls that come in to *999 motorist assistance, Illinois Tollway dispatch or Illinois State Police.

While the Illinois Tollway’s Highway Emergency Lane Patrol (H.E.L.P.) run from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, a minimum of 12 hot weather patrols are providing additional coverage around the clock throughout the heat wave to augment H.E.L.P. trucks, according to the news release.

The Hot Weather Patrols consist of crew cab trucks equipped with arrow boards for directing traffic around stranded vehicles and can accommodate passengers if motorists need to get out of the heat or be transported to a tollway maintenance garage or tollway oasis while service is obtained.

The Hot Weather Patrols typically assist drivers whose cars or trucks have been disabled by empty fuel tanks, flat tires, batteries needing a boost, or overheated radiators.

The tollway offers the following travel tips to keep safe during hot weather:

• Cell phone users should call *999 motorist assistance for roadway assistance and note the roadway and direction of travel and nearest milepost or crossroad.

• Stranded motorists should turn on their emergency lights and remain with their vehicles until help arrives.

• Keep your tires properly inflated. Driving on under-inflated tires can cause tires to overheat and increase the likelihood of a blowout, especially when road temperatures are extremely high.

• Make sure fluids are at appropriate levels. Most engine fluids lubricate and serve as coolants by helping carry heat away from critical components. Low fluid levels reduce the cooling effect and increase the possibility of overheating.

• Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle that includes water, non-perishable food items, jumper cables, a flashlight with extra batteries, road flares or an emergency beacon, basic hand tools and a first aid kit.

• Drop It and Drive. Using a hand-held phone while driving is illegal in Illinois.

• Give Them Distance. Drivers are required to slow down and move over when approaching any stopped vehicle that has its hazard lights activated.

The Illinois Tollway also reminds customers that oases located along the Tollway system provide drivers an opportunity to check their vehicles or simply take a break.

On the Tri-State Tollway (I-94/I-294/I-80), there are two oases with over-the-road pavilions at Lake Forest and the Chicago Southland Lincoln in South Holland and 7-Eleven stores and fuel stations at Hinsdale and O’Hare. There are also oases with pavilions on the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) in DeKalb and on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) in Belvidere.