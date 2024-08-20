Body found off Route 31 in Carpentersville early Tuesday morning; police seek help ID’ing the man

Carpentersville police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man found dead along Route 31 early Tuesday morning.

Emergency responders were called to the area east of Route 31 and the Main Street hill at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to information posted to the village of Carpentersville Public Safety’s Facebook page. The man, described as a white male with dark brown hair, believed in his late 30s or early 40s, was discovered by a passerby.

A cause of death was undetermined, pending the results of a medical examination set for Wednesday at the Kane County Coroner’s Office, according to the release, which added Carpentersville Police detectives “are actively working to establish both the identity of the deceased and the circumstances that lead to his presence at the location.”

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area or who has other information about the case are asked to contact Carpentersville Police Detective Sgt. Abdiel Acevedo at 847-551-3482 or dispatch center QuadCom at 847-428-8784.