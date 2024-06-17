LOTS Transit Agency to host meeting to discuss transit service alternatives in Dixon and Rochelle

The future home of the Lee-Ogle Transportation System (LOTS) is located at the corner of Pines Road and state Route 2 on the southern edge of Oregon as shown in this April 10, 2024, file photo. (Earleen Hinton)

DIXON — The Lee-Ogle Transportation System’s Transit Agency has announced upcoming public meetings aimed at discussing and gathering community feedback on transit service alternatives in Dixon and Rochelle.

The meetings are a crucial step in a comprehensive study evaluating the feasibility of fixed-route bus services and other transportation alternatives tailored to the needs of local residents, according to a news release.

The first meeting will be from 5-6 p.m. June 25 at Discover Dixon – Dixon Chamber of Commerce, 87 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon. The session will include a presentation of proposed service alternatives followed by an open forum to encourage public feedback and discussion.

This is a pivotal moment for Dixon and Rochelle residents to voice their needs and preferences regarding public transit solutions tailored to their daily lives, according to the release. Residents of Dixon and Rochelle are encouraged to attend these meetings to engage directly with transit planners and staff and to help shape the future of their local transit services.

For those unable to attend, comments and suggestions can be submitted via email to Michelle Perales at mperales@rlsandassoc.com or by calling 937-299-5007.