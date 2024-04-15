1 dead, 1 critically injured in single-vehicle crash near Antioch

One man was killed and another was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash near Antioch late Sunday.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the crash scene near North Avenue and Deep Lake Road at about 10:45 p.m.

A 25-year-old Antioch man, who authorities said was driving a 2022 Ford F-350 pickup west on North Avenue, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is being scheduled by the Lake County coroner’s office.

A 27-year-old Antioch man who was a passenger in the pickup was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Investigators said the pickup was speeding when it left the road for unknown reasons, collided with several traffic signs, rolled multiple times and finally struck a tree.

Authorities said the driver exited the vehicle and then collapsed.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash as well, investigators reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

