La Salle County coroner candidate withdrawals appeal

Dr. Larry Powell (left) will not run for La Salle County coroner. He withdrew his appeal to be placed back on the ballot. Powell, seen here with La Salle County GOP chairman Larry Smith, filed invalid petitions, a three-member panel ruled, initially removing him from the ballot. (Tom Collins)

An Ottawa physician withdrew his appeal Friday to be put on the Nov. 5 ballot for La Salle County coroner.

Dr. Lawrence Powell, a Republican who was removed from the race June 17, will not challenge Democratic incumbent Rich Ploch.

Initially, Powell appealed his removal from the ballot, drawing political opponent Ploch to file a motion to dismiss the appeal. That motion, however, was moot, as Powell withdrew his appeal Friday.

Circuit Judge Troy D. Holland granted the withdrawal Friday with prejudice, meaning Powell can’t make another appeal, essentially ending any bid for the seat.

Ploch now will be unopposed in the La Salle County coroner’s race.